Eric Hudson, CHS Class of 2004, Recognized for Work on Grammy Award-Winning Album

The work of a Columbia High School alum received recognition on Sunday night at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Eric Hudson, CHS Class of 2004 and already a multiple Grammy Award-winning producer, picked up another prize with John Legend’s “Bigger Love,” which won for Best R&B Album.

“I don’t know how many of you watched the Grammys last evening, but we have one of our former students, along with his father, who happens to be a neighbor of board member [Annemarie] Maini — to win a Grammy for the best R&B album by John Legend, and that was Eric Hudson and his father Curtis Hudson,” South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education member Johanna Wright said at Monday’s monthly meeting.

The father-and-son Hudson duo are listed as co-writers of the song “Remember Us,” which Legend performs with fellow artist Rapsody, and Eric Hudson is also listed as the song’s producer.

Wright noted that Eric Hudson’s father, Curtis Hudson, had written Madonna’s 1983 debut hit song, “Holiday,” which was co-written by his mother, Lisa Stevens. Wright added that Stevens had been an English teacher at South Orange Middle School before departing for another school district.

“So I want to give a big, huge SOMA welcome and congratulations to Eric Hudson and his father, Curtis Hudson,” she said. “We need good news, and this is wonderful.”