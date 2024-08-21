Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series Begins August 24

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Upcoming Events Feature Step by Step and a Latino Festival

Essex County, NJ –Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. invites the public to visit the Essex County Parks System and enjoy the 2024 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series. Upcoming events feature Step by Step: A Tribute to Johnny Maestro and a Latino Festival.

“Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more,” DiVincenzo said.

The schedule is as follows:

Latino Festival

A two-day Latino Festival will be held in Essex County Monte Irvin Orange Park in Orange as follows:

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

And Sunday, August 25, 2024

Time: 12 Noon to 8 p.m.

Place: Essex County Monte Irvin Orange Park

South Center Street and South Harrison Street

Orange, NJ

Step by Step: A Tribute to Johnny Maestro

The Step by Step Band is a group of vocalists and musicians that perform Johnny Maestro’s hit songs from his time with the Crests through the Brooklyn Bridge. The group is not comprised of impersonators. They are professionals trying to keep Johnny Maestro’s music alive, including songs such as The Worst that Could Happen, Sixteen Candles, Gee, Step by Step, and many more. The group has performed at a number of theaters, township events and oldies concerts. Take a trip down memory lane and enjoy Johnny Maestro’s music as you listen to the Step by Step band. This group is not affiliated with the Brooklyn Bridge. This concert was postponed earlier in the summer because of inclement weather. It has been rescheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Essex County Brookdale Park

Watchung Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ

Bellevue Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ

The SummerMusic Concert Series is being sponsored by Rose Squared Productions. The series is also made possible, in part, by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State.

Concerts are held at accessible sites. Individuals who require special accommodations or assistance are asked to call at least two weeks prior to the concert to alert staff as to their needs. Admission to the concerts is free. For more information, please call the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs at 973‑268-3500.

The Essex County Park System was created in 1895 and is the first county park system established in the United States. The Park System consists of more than 6,000 acres and has 23 parks, five reservations, an environmental center, a zoo, Treetop Adventure Course, ice skating rink, roller skating rink, three public golf courses, golf driving range, two miniature golf courses, Treetop Adventure Course, six off-leash dog facilities, a castle and the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens.