Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Get Your South Orange Middle School Wizard of Oz Tickets for April 4-6!

by
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

South Orange Middle School proudly presents The Wizard of Oz, premiering on Friday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m., with additional performances Saturday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale! There are two types of tickets, Reserved Seating and General Admission, both available online at: https://soms.booktix.com/. Reserved seats must be ordered online using the ticket website. General Admission tickets are available on the website AND can be purchased after school in Sterling Hall Lobby from 2:50-4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Tickets ordered online should be printed.  

The production of The Wizard of Oz, from the book by Frank L Baum, is based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.  Music & Lyrics by Harold Arlen & E.Y. Harburg, Dance & Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard, Background Music by Herbert Stothart, Orchestration by Larry Wilcox, and adaptation by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Questions regarding tickets, email: [email protected]

THE WIZARD OF OZ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark, LLC

Related Articles

Collum Confirms She Is Fulop’s Pick for Running...

2025 Maplewood Township Committee Democratic Primary to Be...

Deb Engel to Run New Aftercare Program at...

Maplewood to Present & Discuss DeHart Park Design...

NJ American Water to Expedite Lead Line Replacement...

South Orange Pool Repairs on Track for Memorial...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE