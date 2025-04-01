Get Your South Orange Middle School Wizard of Oz Tickets for April 4-6!

South Orange Middle School proudly presents The Wizard of Oz, premiering on Friday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m., with additional performances Saturday, April 5 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale! There are two types of tickets, Reserved Seating and General Admission, both available online at: https://soms.booktix.com/. Reserved seats must be ordered online using the ticket website. General Admission tickets are available on the website AND can be purchased after school in Sterling Hall Lobby from 2:50-4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Tickets ordered online should be printed.

The production of The Wizard of Oz, from the book by Frank L Baum, is based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros. Music & Lyrics by Harold Arlen & E.Y. Harburg, Dance & Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard, Background Music by Herbert Stothart, Orchestration by Larry Wilcox, and adaptation by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Questions regarding tickets, email: [email protected]

THE WIZARD OF OZ is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark, LLC