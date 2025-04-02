Pollock Properties Group to Host Art Gallery Experience Across Four Stunning Maplewood Properties on Friday, April 4

From Pollock Properties Group:

This Friday night, Pollock Properties Group, SOMA’s #1 real estate team, invites you to an unforgettable fusion of fine art and dream homes at “OPEN HOUSE, OPEN GALLERY” — a one-night-only pop-up gallery experience across four stunning Maplewood properties.

🗓 Friday, April 4th

🕡 6:30 – 8:00 PM

📍 PPG’s Newest Maplewood Homes for Sale

Step into beautifully staged homes, opening up for one night only as art galleries, featuring acclaimed local artists, with thoughtfully curated installations. Sip Prosecco, enjoy artful bites, and be inspired by the creative heartbeat of SOMA.

Featured Homes & Artists:

36 Rutgers St – “Maplewood Gem”

🎨 Niv Ben-Adi (@Atelier036_ART)

Jerusalem-born architect turned painter, Niv creates intense, abstract expressions infused with color and structure—art that straddles the line between emotion and design.

13–15 Plymouth Ave – “Contemporary Classic”

🎨 Sarah Klein (@skleinstudio)

Filmmaker and painter, Sarah explores emotional and physical landscapes through her dreamlike abstract works—art that invites introspection and wonder.

107 Hilton Ave – “Loft-Like Living”

🎨 Stephanie Penn-Virot (@sdpenn.art)

A storyteller of spirit, Stephanie’s work explores ancestry, connection, and loss—each piece layered with meaning, movement, and magic.

50 Highland Ave – “Quintessential Maplewood”

🎨 Michelle Oosterbaan (@mjoosterbaan)

Internationally exhibited and residency-honored, Michelle’s immersive pieces reflect memory, light, and the poetry of place—an invitation to wander and reflect.

✨ Why You’ll Love It

– Explore new homes before they hit the broader market

– Be introduced to the artists’ new work, and yes, maybe even purchase the art on the spot!

– Enjoy Prosecco and delicious small bites throughout the tour

– Celebrate the power of art, community, and home design + staging

– Feeling generous? Make a donation to the “Pollock Arts Initiative” at any of the homes in order to help us increase access and equity for all students in SOMSD for arts education.

Sponsored by Matt Keane, SVP of RATE Mortgage

Because your dream home deserves a dream mortgage, too.

✨ Don’t miss this night of creativity, community, and connection. Homes are art. Come see for yourself.

SPRING IS IN BLOOM AT PPG

Can’t make Friday night? We’ve got 14 Open Houses this weekend, including these featured gallery homes. Stop by Saturday or Sunday from 1–4 PM to tour:

🏠 107 Hilton Ave, Maplewood $879,000

🏠 50 Highland Ave, Maplewood $799,000

🏠 60 Princeton St, Maplewood $519,000

🏠 13–15 Plymouth Ave, Maplewood $929,000

🏠 36 Rutgers St, Maplewood $799,000

We welcome the curious, the collectors, and yes—even the nosy neighbors, (just bring a non-perishable food donation for MEND as your ticket in!).

FOLLOW THE MOVEMENT

The Spring Market is on fire—and our listings are moving FAST.

Brought to you by the team that lives and breathes SOMA:

