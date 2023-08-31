Fall Is In The Air At The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:

We are celebrating our 90th year with a fall catalog full of fun events and over 100 classes, including many new and exciting offerings!

Whatever your interest, we have something for you: lectures, day trips, experiences, fitness, technology, creativity, performing arts and so much more. Browse the online catalog, sign up for our weekly newsletter, and register for classes at somadultschool.org.

Join us in celebrating our 90th anniversary at our Decades Dance Party fundraiser on Friday, October 20 at the Woodland. Dance the night away with music from every decade since 1933. Enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres, a photo booth, a silent auction, special guests, and lots of fun, all while supporting SOMAS’s mission of lifelong learning! Find out more and get your tickets now.

FALL HIGHLIGHTS:

The Fall 2023 semester also features over 100 stimulating classes and entertaining events:

Our popular Arthouse Film Festival returns to The Village at SOPAC starting September 18 with a variety of ticket options.

Take a day trip with our Meadowlands Eco-Cruise, Hudson Yards Holiday Shopping Tour, NYC Vintage Shopping Tour, or retrace the steps of the 1776 Battle of Fort Washington and Fort Lee.

Experience a culinary journey with an Oktoberfest Beer-Pairing Dinner at Pickett’s or a Wine-Pairing Dinner at Bistro d’Azur.

Explore new ways to keep your body moving with a Bollywood Workout, Birding in New Jersey, Pilates, Yoga, T’ai Chi, Zumba, or Couch to 5k.

To spark your creativity, try classes like Amigurumi – The Art Of Crocheting Stuffed Toys, Macrame, Adventures in Watercolors, Acrylic Painting, Creative Writing Workshop, Writing a Memoir or Poetry and Performance.

Or take to the stage with Flamenco, Tap Dancing, How to Play Piano by Ear, Stand-Up Comedy, and Theatrical Improvisation.

Take control of your future and finances with Retirement Income Planning, Divorce Demystified, The Fundamentals of Investing, Long-Term Planning 101, and Social Security & Medicare.

Stimulate your mind (and bring a friend) with Chess for Beginners, Mah Jongg, Bridge, or a new language.

Cultivate your green thumb with Gardening for Beginners, Build Your Own Raised-Garden Bed, Native Plant Gardening for Beginner, and Seed Collecting and Winter Sowing. Or spruce up your interior with Home Staging, Upholstery, Master Your Sewing Machine, Enhance Your Home: Be Smart With What You Have.

Focus on yourself and your health with Meditation, Hypnosis for stress, stopping smoking and weight loss, Makeup for Women Over 50, Coping with Hearing Loss, and Sound Bath Experience.

Dive into technology with AI Tools for Everyday Use, Apple Watch, Cutting the Cord on Cable and Lights, Camera, Action.

For the kids and teens, we have Animation, Junior Golf and Keyboarding for Kids, Basic Skincare & Makeup For Teens, plus Suzuki Violin and new Suzuki Guitar.

Are you thinking about college or career planning? We can help: Build a Winning Resume, The Art of the Career Pivot, Choosing the Right College, Parents Guide to the College Process, Executive Functions and the Challenges of ADHD, and PSAT/SAT/ACT classes.

Fall is a great time to learn something new or expand your existing knowledge and skills. Check out our catalog and sign up today. Classes fill up quickly, so don’t wait!

