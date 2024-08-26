Ferrante Translator & Maplewood Native Ann Goldstein to Receive Maplewood Literary Award

The following announcement is from the Maplewood Library:

We are thrilled to announce that Ann Goldstein, translator of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels, is the recipient of the 2024 Maplewood Literary Award!⁠

Join us at a special event on Wednesday, September 25th at 7:30PM for an opportunity to hear Ann Goldstein in conversation with Maplewood author Pamela Erens at the Woodland Parlor.

This event is free and open to the public; no registration required.⁠

Ann Goldstein is the translator of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels, and is one of the most sought-after translators from the Italian language. She is a former editor at The New Yorker, and is the editor of The Complete Works of Primo Levi in English. She has received a Guggenheim Fellowship and awards from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the American Academy of Arts and Letters.⁠

Maplewood resident Pamela Erens is the author of five critically acclaimed books, including Eleven Hours and The Virgins (named by Publishers Weekly as one of the best boarding school books of all time) and the memoir Middlemarch and the Imperfect Life. Pamela was the 2017 recipient of the Maplewood Literary Award.

[Editor’s note: Goldstein grew up in Maplewood and attended Far Brook. She graduated from The George School in 1967 and then graduated from Bennington College in 1971.]