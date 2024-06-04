Lydia Johnson Dance School Adds Third SOMA Location For Fall 2024

From Lydia Johnson Dance School:

The Lydia Johnson Dance (LJD) School is a nonprofit, noncompetitive dance school linked to the acclaimed professional company in New York City. Founded as a creative alternative to commercial dance education, the school now offers classes in 3 convenient local spaces. Monday classes will be held in the dance studio at the beautiful, and newly renovated, Baird Community Center in South Orange. Thursday classes remain at the school’s original and beloved home, The Burgdorff Center in Maplewood, while Wednesdays and Saturdays are held at the historic St Andrew’s Church in South Orange. Summer Dance Camp and Outdoor Creative Ballet will be held at Burgdorff this July.









Classes are taught by LJD’s professional dancers currently dancing in New York. The choreography component of every class has been developed by Ms. Johnson about whom The New Yorker commented: “Johnson is a craftsman and a poet.” The curriculum is joyful and the classes multi- age, allowing children and teens to develop their technique and creative skills at their own pace.

Registration for Fall 2024 is open! For questions on the curriculum, write Lydia directly to set up a time to chat. The School offers a Scholarship Program so every child can study dance regardless of family finances and a Teen Internship program. The Student Company performs their own choreography in both New York and locally.

Visit www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com for class descriptions and information on how to register.