Lydia Johnson Dance School Offers Stress Reducing Dance Classes

From Lydia Johnson Dance School:

NEW Saturday Ballet for 1st & 2nd graders and NEW Morning Adult Modern

Studies show that dance, when taught in a non-competitive and creative environment, can reduce stress and build confidence. By focusing on the creative aspects of dance training, classes at the Lydia Johnson Dance (LJD) School help dance students to relax into the joy and fulfillment of movement, music and the process of learning. Enrollment for the acclaimed not-for-profit LJD School’s Winter/Spring 2023 is now open. Classes are offered for preschoolers through adults at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts in Maplewood Village, where the LJD professional company is in residence.

Two new classes are being offered, including a Saturday Ballet for 1st and 2nd graders! This joyful ballet class offers students a chance to study the basics of ballet as well as to create their own choreography to be performed in the spring. This class is taught by Laura Di Orio, a Principal dancer in the LJD Company which performs frequently in NYC. Also new is a Wednesday Morning Adult Modern taught by professional dancer Kristen Bell, who is performing now in NYC with TAKE Dance. This class is a pure modern dance class in the mode of those taught in NYC, which starts with a grounded warm-up and progresses to exuberant, motion-filled combinations!

The LJD School is unique in its link to the professional company and in offering the study of dance composition in every class. Using their own creativity, young dancers find their own niche and increase in confidence as they learn to experience the art of making their own dances. This creative, fine arts approach is an alternative to standard commercial dance education. The program is known for its warmth and non-competitive approach. LJD students go on to major in dance at esteemed colleges and to be accepted into intensive dance programs for which auditions are required.

All of the older students’ Winter/Spring classes culminate in a wonderful evening of Student Choreography and Class Excerpts performed on stage at the Woodland. Preschool classes culminate in an Open Class for parent observation, and the young students are always excited to show the fun dance exercises, songs and games that they’ve been working on all semester.

The Student Company allows invited dancers 6th grade and up to choreograph and perform, and student members will perform their own choreography in NYC at The Ailey Studios this coming spring.

For older teens and adults, the popular Teen/Adult Modern class will once again be held Monday evenings from 7:00-8:10pm, Morning Adult Modern Wednesdays 10:30-11:30am, and Ballet for Everyone for 6th grade through adult including athletes, musicians and singers, will be on Wednesdays from 6:00-7:00pm.

As a not-for-profit, LJD offers a Scholarship Program for families in need of financial assistance and gives $20,000 annually in scholarships so every local child can study dance.

To discuss curriculum, explore scholarship options and payment plans, or to find the right class for your dancer, email Lydia directly at lydia@lydiajohnsondance.org.

The School:

www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com

The Company:

www.lydiajohnsondance.org