Lydia Johnson Dance School to Hold Annual Nutcracker Workshops this December

From Lydia Johnson Dance School:

Lydia Johnson Dance School, a nonprofit program which emphasizes both technique and choreography, is excited to announce that their annual Nutcracker Workshops will be back by popular demand this December! These special dance classes for our Preschool and Kindergarten dancers will be held Sunday 12/21 at the Burgdorff Center in Maplewood.

The workshops offer a chance to explore the famous Nutcracker ballet music and characters. Young dancers will listen to each Tchaikovsky theme and dance creatively responding to the dynamics of the music and story line. Students can dance as Clara or as Fritz or as the Mouse King or Queen.

Nutcracker Workshops are open to all interested children with or without ballet experience. All dancers are welcome to wear their favorite Nutcracker-inspired outfit or simply a favorite danceable costume!

The workshops are taught by the LJD professional company Principal Dancer Laura Di Orio. Laura both dances in New York, as well as teaches the Ballet program at LJD School. She is a mom herself and teaches a vibrant, thoughtful imaginative curriculum developed with founder and choreographer Lydia Johnson.

NUTCRAKER WORKSHOPS 2025 WILL BE HELD Sunday 12/21 at Burgdorff Center in Maplewood Village:

10:00-11:00am: Preschool + Kindergarten (ages 3-5) Includes pre-ballet and imaginative sequences, as well as a craft your young dancer can take home! Tuition: $45

11:15am-12:15pm: Preschool + Kindergarten (ages 3-5) Includes pre-ballet and imaginative sequences, as well as a craft your young dancer can take home! Tuition: $45

WINTER/SPRING 2026 registration will be open this Friday, November 7!

FOR MORE INFO: WWW.LYDIAJOHNSONDANCESCHOOL.COM

THE PROFESSIONAL COMPANY: WWW.LYDIAJOHNSONDANCE.ORGYou can register here: https://dancestudio-pro.com/online/lydiajohnsondance