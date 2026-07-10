Maplewood Arts & Culture Announces the Return of the Gazebo Summer Concert Series

From The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

The Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture invites residents and visitors to enjoy another season of free live music with the return of the annual Gazebo Summer Concert Series, taking place on five consecutive Friday evenings this summer at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo.

The beloved outdoor concert series brings the community together to celebrate music, culture, and the arts in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. Each concert features a unique musical experience, complemented by local food trucks, free arts & crafts activities for children, and the welcoming atmosphere that has made the series a favorite summer tradition.

Concerts take place from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo (1688 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood).

2026 Concert Lineup

Friday, July 17 – Jay Nash

Friday, July 24 – Richard Baratta: Gotham City Septet

Friday, July 31 – Rosewood Band

Friday, August 7 – DJ Fauzi

Friday, August 14 – The Men of Soul

“The Gazebo Summer Concert Series is an annual tradition that brings the community together.” said Andrea Teutli, Arts & Culture Manager for the Township of Maplewood. “Whether you’re discovering a new artist, dancing with your neighbors, or enjoying a summer evening with your family, these concerts celebrate what makes Maplewood such a special place.”

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and arrive early to enjoy activities and refreshments before each performance.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

For the complete schedule and additional information, visit www.maplewoodartsandculture.org/gazebo.

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Teutli

Arts & Culture Manager

Township of Maplewood

[email protected]

(973) 843-7157