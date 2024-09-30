Maplewood Memorial Library Ideas Festival Continues in October

From the Maplewood Memorial Library:

The 2024 Ideas Festival continues, with two more upcoming programs. Both are free and open to the public, and no registration is needed.

Join us for An Evening with Filmmaker & TV Producer Barry Sonnenfeld on October 9, 7:30 pm at Maplewood Town Hall. He’ll be in conversation with NY Times Book Review editor Gilbert Cruz.

One-of-a-kind filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld tells stories only he can tell, from his blockbuster career with iconic actors, studio execs, and producers. His humor and insight provide an inside glimpse into how Hollywood really works, or how it doesn’t. No registration needed.

His newly released book, Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time delivers a cavalcade of sometimes baffling, often enlightening, and always funny stories about his many films and television shows. From battling with studio executives and producers to bad-script-solving on set to coaxing actors into finding the right light and talking faster, Sonnenfeld provides an entertaining master class in how to make commercial art in the face of constant human foible. Over four decades in Hollywood, the mega-franchises include The Addams Family and Men in Black; the critical favorites, Get Shorty and Pushing Daisies; the icons, Will Smith, John Travolta, and Michael Jackson; and the projects that got away, Forrest Gump, Ali, and anything starring Jim Carrey.

The true stories escalate from surreal to outrageous to unbelievable. You’ll never see Hollywood the same way again. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.

Gilbert Cruz is the editor of The New York Times Book Review, where he oversees all of The Times’s coverage of books, authors and the literary world. Prior to that, he was the editor of The Times’s culture section as well as its television editor. A New York City native, he previously worked at Vulture, New York Magazine’s culture site, Time Magazine, and Entertainment Weekly.

Next Up is Meet the Olympians, a Celebration and Meet & Greet for Kids and Teens on October 15 at 4pm at Hilton Branch Library

Kids, teens, and families are invited to join the celebratory party for our local USA 2024 Olympic Gold Medalists:

Maplewood’s Jackie Dubrovich, 2024 Gold Medalist for women’s foil for the US Fencing Team.

Tierna Davidson, of South Orange, gold medalist for the US Women’s Soccer team

Hear their inspiring stories and find out what it takes to get to the top of your sport!