Maplewood Native SZA Nominated for 6 MTV Video Music Awards

Maplewood’s own Solana Rowe — aka SZA — has been nominated for six MTV Video Music Awards. Only Taylor Swift has more VMA nominations this year with eight total.

SZA’s nominations include one for Video of the Year for “Kill Bill”.

“Kill Bill” is also nominated for Best Song of the Year, Best Direction and Best Editing.

See the full list of 2023 VMA nominees here.

The 2023 VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark on September 12. Fan voting begins online Tuesday, August 15, and ends Friday, September 1, according to News 12 New Jersey.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, SZA is a 2008 graduate of Columbia High School and was inducted into the CHS Hall of Fame in 2018. Her mom, Audrey Rowe, is the longtime Program Director for the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race.

Watch SZA’s “Kill Bill” video here:

SZA’s “Shirt” is also nominated in two categories. Watch it here.

And just for fun: