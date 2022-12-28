Maplewood Village Listed on National Register of Historic Places

In a development that received little fanfare at the time, Maplewood Village was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places this past April.

The designation was years in the making and was celebrated with an in-depth historical exhibit this fall at the Durand-Hedden House, Maplewood’s local history museum. [Community members will have another chance to enjoy the exhibit on January 22 at Durand-Hedden.]

The designation carries no prohibitions against changes or development of the village, but offers incentives in the form of tax credits for renovating buildings.

The designation includes portions of Maplewood Avenue, Durand Road, Baker Street, Highland Place, Inwood Place and Lenox Place.

“It is an honor for Maplewood Village to be recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. Maplewood Village Alliance is happy to know that our history and architecture will be protected and celebrated as we move forward in keeping our business district a fun, vibrant, and unique place to live and visit,” Cat Delett, executive director of the Maplewood Village Alliance.

The application for the designation was prepared by Margaret Hickey, of Connolly & Hickey Historical Architects, who researched and wrote the nomination.

Per a notice for a meeting in 2020 with Maplewood Village property and business owners, “The Village is a much-loved, walkable centerpiece of Maplewood life. Its harmonious eclectic streetscape on sloping streets next to the railroad consists of largely early to mid-20th century commercial buildings that draw people to shop, eat, do business, gather, civically-engage and be entertained. A listing in the State and National Registers not only would be an honor, but it would also offer benefits to private Maplewood Village owners and to the town. It carries no additional regulation for private owners within the district, who can renovate or demolish their buildings at will, according to local zoning laws. These owners are also eligible for tax credits for work on their buildings, if it conforms to the Secretary of the Interior Standards for Rehabilitation.”

The notice continued, “Register listings generate community pride and are often used for marketing purposes, attracting residents, out-of-town visitors, and customers from a wider consumer base. The central business districts of many nearby towns such as Chatham, Madison, Montclair, Morristown, Summit and Westfield, as well as of the cities of Newark and Paterson are listed in the National Registers as recognition of their unique historical and architectural qualities.”

The National Register is administered by the National Park Service. As of 2019, there were more than 95,000 properties listed. https://www.nps.gov/subjects/nationalregister/what-is-the-national-register.htm. The New Jersey Register of Historic Places is administered by the New Jersey Historic Preservation Office. https://www.nj.gov/dep/hpo/