Maplewood’s 8th Annual Robert J. Miller Oysterfest Coming Sept. 7

The following press release is from the Robert J. Miller Foundation:

AUGUST 22, 2024 – (MAPLEWOOD, NJ) – The 8th annual Robert J. Miller Oysterfest, a community health event for Melanoma awareness and fundraiser featuring live outdoor music and food, will be held at The Woodland on September 7, 2024. In partnership with the Township of Maplewood, since 2015 the popular event and fundraiser has raised more than $150,000 to support awareness of melanoma and provide essential funds for melanoma research grants and MAPSO families in need.

New for 2024 is an international food celebration showcasing the unique flavors and styles of local MAPSO restaurants. In keeping with the tradition of this event, festivities will be held on Saturday, September 7 from 5-10 pm under tents at The Woodland, located at 60 Woodland Road in the heart of Maplewood Village. Live music from two bands: Hoi Polloi and Black Tie Groove, will be featured throughout the night Highlights for the adults-only event include an open bar, bagpipers, dining with local eateries and the popular oysters and raw bar. Tickets are $155 per person ($165 day of event), $75 for young adults (21-25), and can be purchased at www.bobmilleroysterfest.com/ tickets/ or St. James’s Gate in Maplewood.

“We are proud to continue our mission supporting local families in need as well as contributing to the essential work being done by the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF),” says Grace Miller, co-founder of Robert J. Miller Foundation. “This year, we look forward to welcoming members of the MRF team who will participate in Oysterfest and help us recognize our 2024 grant established in memory of Bob Miller to Jayesh Menon, a medical student at the University of Rochester for his research in the role of Erythropoietin Receptor and RasGrp3 in Metastatic Melanoma.”

Liz Reilly, Senior Development Officer, Endowment and Planned Giving, MRF shared, “We are beyond grateful for the Robert J. Miller Foundation’s unwavering support of this vital program. Your contribution is instrumental in nurturing the talents of young investigators and pushing the boundaries of knowledge in melanoma research, benefiting patients and their families in profound ways. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your incredible generosity and continued support of the MRF.”

Several local MAPSO restaurants and vendors will be participating in this year’s international tasting celebration representing the following regions of the world: Mexico: Jus’ Tacos, Middle East: Chutzpah, USA & Italy: Town Hall Deli and Freemans Fish Market to name a few selections.

As of August 21, 2024, the Robert J. Miller Oysterfest Committee would like to graciously thank our Platinum Level sponsor KW Winterbottom Homes, our Gold Level sponsors The GenWealth Group and St James’s Gate our Rose-Gold Level sponsors Encompass Parent Solutions, GLEAMR, Highway to Well, Maplewood Lacrosse Club, Maplewood Rotary Club, and Freemans Fish Market.

The Robert J. Miller Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization based in Maplewood, NJ, was created in 2015 in memory of Robert J. Miller, a local Maplewood resident of many years who passed away after a two-year battle from melanoma. The Robert J. Miller Oysterfest event raises funds for melanoma research and reserves donation contributions for local families who are facing an unexpected medical crisis. Over the last nine years, the Robert J. Miller Foundation has raised more than $150,000 as part of these efforts. To contribute or participate as a sponsor, please contact us at: http://www. bobmilleroysterfest.com/ sponsorship/, and donations are always accepted at: http://www. bobmilleroysterfest.com/donate . Stay updated via social by following us on Facebook. For more information, contact us via email at bobmilleroysterfest@gmail.com