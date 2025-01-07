Maplewood’s Own Madison Nicole Releases Debut Album ‘Show and Tell’

On December 30, Madison Nicole — better known to South Orange and Maplewood locals as Madison McGehee — dropped her first album ‘Show and Tell’

The independently produced album is available on all music streaming platforms, and includes eight tracks composed and written by Nicole with producer, engineer and musician Mike Midura at Cybersound Recording Studios in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nicole announced the album on her Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by madison (@maddienmcg)

The project showcases the Maplewood recording artist’s creative storytelling and versatility as a singer songwriter musician.

“This album draws a lot of inspiration from many of the artists who I listen to, people who really move me with their artistry — a mix of different rappers, singers, songwriters, producers and DJ’s blended into one,” said Nicole.

“I’m not trying to fit into a mold. It’s about any mood, any vibe, any style, any place and genre — and shining a light on different chapters I’ve experienced in my life through the lens of music. ‘Show and Tell’ is a melting pot. Composing and creating this album gave me so much joy and I want to thank everyone who was involved in this project,” Nicole continued.

Raised in Maplewood, where she graduated from Columbia High School, Nicole is a singer songwriter musician, dancer, and actor. Her first EP ‘Home to You’ debuted in November 2023 and was followed by the January 2024 release of her single ‘Severe.’ In spring 2024, Nicole released ‘Planetarium,’ which was selected for Tidal’s R&B Rising playlist, showcasing emerging R&B artists. Her latest single ‘My Addiction’ premiered in October 2024.

Follow Madison Nicole on Instagram @maddienmcg.

Feature photo by. @siobhanbeasleyphotography.

Follow Madison Nicole on all music streaming platforms.