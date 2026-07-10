Maplewoodstock to Feature World Cup-Themed International Pavilion

From Maplewoodstock:

Maplewoodstock [a free arts and music festival taking place July 11-12 in Memorial Park] is thrilled to have received a grant through a statewide World Cup community initiative funded by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority. With this support, we have expanded our offerings for the 2026 festival, aligning Maplewood with the global enthusiasm of the World Cup coming to New Jersey.

On the festival map, you’ll see a new World Cup-themed International Pavilion tent, not far from the Long Hall, Art vendors and Food vendors. Come visit and enjoy new activities that combine the diversity and creativity of our community with the energy of international soccer.

International Pavilion highlights include: Pick up an international passport and gather stickers from our wide range of art vendors. Collect enough stickers and win great prizes!

Enjoy free temporary tattoos of soccer teams and symbols!

Vote for who you think will win it all in the World Cup!

When you leave the International Pavilion, visit our amazing food vendors representing a wide range global cuisines. We’ve expanded the offerings to increase the diversity and international representation of our global community.

“Maplewoodstock has always been about bringing people together through music, arts, and shared experiences,” commented Brad Goldman, President of Music & Arts Education Project, Inc., the SOMA-based nonprofit organization that produces Maplewoodstock. “This support allows us to expand the festival in thoughtful ways that reflect our community’s diversity while connecting to a global moment happening right here in New Jersey.” “Maplewoodstock’s support is part of the $5 million New Jersey World Cup Community Initiative which encourages community-driven activations that bring the excitement and economic impact of the World Cup to neighborhoods across the state. The NY/NJ Host Committee selected Choose New Jersey to administer the grant application and distribution process on behalf of the State, with final award determinations approved by the NJEDA. In total, funding was awarded in varying amounts to 34 organizations throughout New Jersey.”

To our new global family… WELCOME TO MAPLEWOODSTOCK!!!