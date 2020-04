We have all been buffeted by coronavirus and bad news lately. More bad news: due to recent social distancing policy, [words] Bookstore has not been able to present its weekly storytime.

But owner Jonah Zimiles wants to make sure Maplewood kids get their Storytime.

This is where Zimiles and Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee come to the rescue. So sit back with your little ones and enjoy Mayor Frank reading Ann Patchett’s Lambslide.