Millburn Gallery Hosts Retrospective of Humberto ‘Ray’ Ramos—Artist With Deep South Orange-Maplewood Ties

Humberto Ramos, a New York City born artist who lived in South Orange for decades and gifted the community with the volunteerism and community-minded spirit of his children (anyone in the lax community knows Coach Steve Ramos of the Maplewood Lacrosse Club), will be enjoying a retrospective of his work at The Gallery at Green Door Studios in Millburn this month. Opening night reception is December 9, 2023, 6-9pm at 306 Millburn Avenue. All are welcome. Read more below:

HUMBERTO RAMOS, A RETROSPECTIVE

Opening Night Reception December 9th, 2023, 6-9pm

Humberto Ramos was born in 1930 (NYC) and began painting in his teens.

His works include pencil drawings, acrylics, oils and most recently watercolors.

Ramos describes himself as “a lifetime oil painter” and when he took up watercolor he found it “extremely frustrating, as it dries too fast”.

Humberto, known affectionately as “Ray”, and his wife Julia raised their four children, David, Robert, Gloria and Steven in the Bronx, before moving to South Orange, NJ in 1969. Ray spent 37 years managing a custom hand printed wallpaper company in East Rutherford, NJ before retiring to PA and eventually Greenville, South Carolina.

At the young age of 93, Ray is still a prolific painter, and is as energized by his love of art as ever.

The work included in this retrospective has been compiled with the help of Humberto’s children. They deeply understand the importance of art, music and creative pursuits and have made lives enriched by their father’s artistic influence.

This multi generational exhibition will also showcase artwork by Humberto’s children and relatives. Much of Humberto Ramos’ early work is generously on loan to The Gallery at Green Door Studio from various private collections and is NFS (not for sale).

“The work of Ray Ramos is something that has always caught, and held my attention. The intense emotion and messaging in his oil paintings are a distinct contrast to the light hearted, and whimsical joy in his watercolors, but no matter the medium, the feeling and life in his subjects are so perfectly captured,” said Emily Konopinski, curator, “It is an honor to host and present the retrospective of Humberto Ramos at Green Door Studio.” The exhibition brings an energy and level of talent that is not to be missed.

Humberto Ramos: A Retrospective invites the public to the show’s opening night reception, December 9th, from 6-9pm. The Gallery at Green Door Studio is located at 306 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ. For more information or to schedule a private viewing please email info@agreendoorstudio.com