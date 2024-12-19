NJ Dance Center Director Publishes Critically Acclaimed Children’s Book, The Tale of the Cat and the Ballet Mouse

From Anne Krohley:

Anne Krohley, longtime Director of Maplewood’s iconic New Jersey Dance Center, recently published a critically acclaimed children’s book. Krohley, known to countless generations of dance students around the world as “Miss Anne,” penned The Tale of the Cat and the Ballet Mouse.

Miss Anne, who taught dance in Maplewood for 50 years, wanted to bring her love for ballet to a new generation of children. Her annual production of the Nutcracker Ballet at the Burgdorf Center through the performing arts division of the New Jersey Dance Center became a regional holiday tradition for over 30 years and raised thousands of dollars for local charities and the Red Cross. The production can still be viewed on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ij7L0yB0i60). Students will also remember seeing her famous Mouse King Christmas Ornament which was on display on the White House Christmas tree.

The book tells the story of Mimette, a tiny mouse of culture and refinement. Born in the iconic Metropolitan Opera House, Mimette grew up watching the beautiful ballerinas on the great stage at the Met and fell in love with the beauty and grace of the dancers. In fact, she loved ballet so much that she even learned to dance like them and made her own mini tutu and toe shoes. But sadly, the human dancers who saw her dancing in the wings of the stage did not appreciate the presence of a mouse, even one wearing a tutu.

After many surprise encounters and mishaps during live performances, the management of the Opera House decided that something had to be done about the dancing mouse and they sent for Hobart, the most famous mouse catcher in the world. Will Mimette find a way to escape his cunning net and continue her ballet career? Will Hobart add yet another victory to his already long list? Will there ever be another mouse free performance of Swan Lake?

The Tale of the Cat and the Ballet Mouse is a timeless story of how the love of dance and perseverance can overcome adversity and allow dreams to come true. The book is available in stores like Words Bookstore in Maplewood Village, The Metropolitan Opera Gift Shop, The Julliard Store, and online wherever fine books are sold. You can find out more about the story or purchase the eBook at www.balletmousetale.com.