PHOTOS: Columbia High Special Dance Company Holds 1st Ever Banquet

From Columbia High School Special Dance Company Parents Association:

The Columbia High School Special Dance Company Parents Association held its first-ever banquet on June 15 at The Woodland to celebrate the dancers and their accomplishments throughout the year.

The inaugural Special Dance Company Banquet was years in the making and represented the culmination of the efforts of parents who have worked tirelessly to strengthen and improve the program for all of the dancers. The evening was created as a way to recognize the countless hours of rehearsals, performances, and dedication that students devote to Special Dance Company and to ensure that they felt appreciated for all they contribute to the program.

The celebration brought together dancers and their families to reflect on a year of growth, artistry, and achievement. In addition to recognizing individual accomplishments, the banquet highlighted the strong sense of community and support that has become such an important part of the program.

Parents hope that this inaugural event will become a lasting tradition and another meaningful way to celebrate the extraordinary young artists who make Special Dance Company such a special part of the Columbia High School community.