SOMA Artists Featured in Virtual Exhibit of Works Created During the Pandemic

From Good Crowd Events:

ARTdemic: An Exhibit of Work Created During the Pandemic opened this week at the i19 Gallery. This virtual exhibit counts 11 SOMa artists among its 34 regional, national, and international artists, all of whom are creating compelling art during the pandemic.

The exhibit, which is on view at i19gallery.com through June 30, 2020, showcases 33 pieces of art, all created since January 2020. The work spans a variety of mediums including ceramics, watercolor, acrylics, oils, and photography, and has attracted artists from as far away as England and Texas as well as local SOMa-area artists.

During this time of pandemic, art is a much-needed outlet and voice; it plays many roles in our lives such as beauty, healing, social commentary, and provoking thought. The purpose of this exhibit is to support working artists at a time when their work is much needed but the opportunities to sell and show are limited.

ARTdemic is hosted at i19 Gallery, the online venue of Good Crowd Events, who also curated the exhibit. All work in the exhibit is for sale and all sales go directly to the artists. There is no gallery commission for this exhibit.

Exhibiting artists: Amanda Boulton, Mary Jean Canziani, Sandra Charlap, Julie Comfort, Nancy Cook, John Craig, Crystal Davis, Dawn DiCicco, David Doobinin, Christina Duarte, Thomas Farawell, Holley Flagg, Marie Elena Glynn, Franck Lazare Goldberg, Deborah Guzmán Meyer, Madeline Hernandez, Laurie Hinzman, Aida Jones, Thea Kearney, Colleen Lineberry, Peter McClard, Chrissy McIntyre, Nomi McLeod, Jamie Meier, Christopher Mori, Elaine T. Nguyen, Amelia Panico, Emilie Pereira, Erin Rogers Pickering, Red Sagalow, Leslie Tucker, George Williams, Andrea Zinn, and Amy Zorn.