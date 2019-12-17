SOMA Rocks: 5 Singers Backed by The Local Heroes Band to Rock SOMA Jan 11

From SOMA Rocks:

The Local Heroes band has announced that it will be presenting its second annual concert, SOMA Rocks, on January 11, 2020. “SOMA Rocks 2” will showcase the deep musical talent of South Orange-Maplewood (SOMA), twin commuter towns in New Jersey located 13 miles from lower Manhattan. The band will accompany five local singers – Matt Ramsey, Joanna Young, Allison Posner, Heidi Raney and Charlie Pollock – all SOMA residents with first-rate talent and performance backgrounds, including on Broadway, stage and screen. SOMA Rocks benefits the Columbia High School Music Parents Association (CHSMPA), a nonprofit organization comprised of parent volunteers that make sure the CHS music program continues to thrive for all students.

“We all have day jobs and kids, but love to play music together and wanted to create an event where we could help local talent shine, entertain our friends and neighbors, and give back to our community,” said Matthew Katz, Local Heroes drummer and co-founder of SOMA Rocks. “Our first SOMA Rocks in January 2019 was highly successful, with a packed house of more than 320 patrons, and we’re expecting an even greater crowd in January 2020.”

David Pohl, the band’s guitarist and SOMA Rocks co-founder, added, “One of my favorite things about living here is that you can be in line at the store or standing on the train platform, and standing around you could be any number performers and artists. This town is unique – we are lucky to be surrounded by such great talent – and my bandmates and I have the honor of giving them a night to be rock stars.”

The local singers, which change each year, choose their own songs with a mix of styles from The Clash to Dolly Parton, and from Linda Ronstadt to Radiohead. Then, The Local Heroes band arranges and adapts the tunes for the show. The band, the core of which consists of SOMA residents Pohl, Katz, David Shields, and David Diamond, rehearses throughout the year to prepare pieces for its guest singers and make sure they are all in sync for the big night.

SOMA Rocks 2 will take place on January 11, 2020 at The Woodland [60 Woodland Road] in Maplewood, NJ, starting at 8pm. Talented singers from the CHS a cappella program will be the opening act. For further information and tickets please visit www.somarocks.org.