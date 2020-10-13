SOMSD Arts Department, Sphinx Organization to Host Free Virtual Gala October 15

From CHS Fine Arts Supervisor James Manno:

Each year the SOMSD ARTS Department hosts a trip to Carnegie Hall to experience the SPHINX Virtuosi Performance live.

On behalf of the Sphinx Organization, I am pleased to invite you, your students, parents and community members to attend this year’s FREE virtual gala concert, “Lift Ev’ry Voice,” on October 15, at 7 PM EDT.

The Sphinx Organization is the Detroit-based national organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. Sphinx’s four program areas – Education & Access, Artist Development, Performing Artists, and Arts Leadership – form a pipeline that develops and supports diversity and inclusion in classical music at every level.

This concert, previously held at Carnegie Hall, is approximately 45 minutes long and will feature a world premiere by Sphinx Competition Laureate Xavier Foley, and performances by Sphinx Artists including Anthony McGill, Raquel Gonzalez, EXIGENCE Vocal Ensemble, and the Sphinx Virtuosi; a self-conducted orchestra comprised of 18 top Black and Latinx soloists.

This concert event experience will be broadcast live at the SPHINX website and Facebook on Thursday, October 15 at 7 PM EDT.

*If you’d like to attend and receive a reminder in the days leading up to the premiere, please RSVP here.

The gala concert will be available to watch until October 29th so SPHINX ORGANIZATION asks that you please share this with your community and invite them to tune-in on the day of or at a later date. Another fun way to enjoy the concert is creating a watch party on Facebook! If you already have a personal account or page it’s easy to do and a great way to share online experiences as a group. To learn more and for further instructions, please see the document below.

Download (PDF, 534KB)