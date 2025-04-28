Stephane Wrembel Presents Django á Gogo Music Festival May 7-10 in NYC & Maplewood

Maplewood, NJ— Guitarist, composer, and musical director Stephane Wrembel is proud to present the Django á Gogo Music Festival, scheduled from May 7-10, 2025 celebrating of the unparalleled music legacy of jazz guitarist and composer Django Reinhardt. The festival comprises four electrifying concerts—three at The Woodland in Maplewood, N.J. and one at Symphony Space in NYC—as well as 5-day “guitar camp.”

Wrembel is one of the most highly regarded guitarists in the world specialized in the style of legendary composer/guitarist Reinhardt. He is recognized for his original compositions in the films Midnight in Paris (“Bistro Fada”) and Vicky Cristina Barcelona (“Big Brother”) His most release is Triptych: Phase I, II and III—a 3-part recording series—featuring guest pianist, Jean-Michel Pilc, received rave reviews.

Wrembel founded the Django á Gogo Music Festival in 2003. Since then, Wrembel has united some of the world’s most exceptional musicians to honor the timeless essence of Sinti guitar style showcasing the vibrant evolution of Reinhardt’s repertoire through reinterpretation, improvisation, and cross-cultural collaborations.

Wednesday, May 7 @ 8 pm

The Woodland in Maplewood, NJ

Django New Orleans

Stephane Wrembel and Josh Kaye on guitar, Adrien Chevalier on violin, Steven Duffy on tuba, David Langlois on percussion/washboard, Nick Driscoll on tenor sax/clarinet, Joe Boga on trumpet, Scott Kettner on drums, and Sarah King on vocals. Blending the traditional sounds of New Orleans brass and percussion with the enchanting “Jazz Manouche” guitar style, this ensemble offers a truly magical night of music.

Thursday, May 8 @ 8 pm

The Woodland in Maplewood, NJ

The Night of Gypsies with Simba Baumgartner, Antoine Boyer & special guest, Sam Farthing

Led by French guitarists Simba Baumgartner (Django Reinhardt’s great-grandson) and Antoine Boyer, Stephane Wrembel and David Gastine on guitar, Frank Anastasio on bass,Nick Anderson on drum, and special guest Sam Farthing, a rising star in the world of gypsy jazz celebrating the release of his debut CD, Swing 25.

Friday, May 9 @ 8 pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space, NYC

Set 1: Stephane Wrembel Band + Special Guests

Stephane Wrembel Band with special guests Mozes Rosenberg (Netherlands), French guitarists Antoine Boyer, David Gastine, Simba and Yeore Kim (France) on harmonica.

Set 2: Django New Orleans

Saturday, May 10 @ 8:00 pm

The Woodland in Maplewood, NJ

Stephane Wrembel Band with special guests French violinist Aurore Violqué and Nick Driscoll on Woodwinds

Django New Orleans, recently wrapped up recording their sophomore effort, Django New Orleans II: Hors Série, which will be released in the fall of 2025. Advance copies will available at the May 7 and May 9 shows.

The “Guitar Camp”

The Woodland & other locations

Limited to 40 students of all skill levels, the “camp” is an intensive series of interactive workshops, class instruction and “jam sessions” with instructors focusing on rhythm and improvisation in the style of Django Reinhardt.

Guitar instructors include Wrembel, Simba Baumgartner, Mozes Rosenberg, David Gastine, Antoine Boyer, Frank Anastasio, and Sam Farthing.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

djangoagogo.com

stephanewrembel.com