Summit Downtown Celebrates an Outstanding Success at the Arts & Cars Downtown Art Festival

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

The streets of Summit came alive with creativity, beautiful classic and unique cars, and community spirit during the Arts & Cars Downtown Art Festival and Peotter’s Car Show held on Sunday, September 15. The event, organized by Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI), and The Visual Arts Center of NJ attracted over 6,000 attendees and received rave reviews from participants and spectators alike. The car show was sponsored by Peotter’s Auto Body & Spa, bringing new excitement and selection of cars. “This year’s Arts & Cars was a huge success, thanks in part to the amazing live music lineup and the incredible variety of art on display, with a record number of unique artists”, stated Nancy Adams, Executive Director of SDI. “The energy was contagious and this event continues to be a highlight of our event calendar.”

Visitors had the opportunity to engage with artists, enjoy unique classic and exotic cars, and immerse themselves in the rich atmosphere of downtown Summit. This year’s musical line-up included all Summit Street Sounds favorites, Maura Glynn Band, The Wag, and Rusty Monks on the main stage and Matt &Rob and The Sweater Pills in the beer garden. Special thanks to our music and entertainment sponsors Summit Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Dwell NJ and M&T Bank. Outstanding eats from Puras Paletas, Angry Archie’s, King of Wings and the Mexi-Boys could be found in Food Truck Alley on Bank Street, with Just Delicious Kettle Corn making fresh kettle corn on Beechwood Road.

With a stunning display of art and wares for sale and the kids’ activity area, Springfield Avenue was bustling with activity. The record number of artists included jewelers, painters, sculptors, illustrators and more as part of the Arts Festival and was organized by the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey. Kids’ activities were provided by the Summit YMCA, The Connection, Summit Public Library, Junior League of Summit, Henna by Helen, FPC Racing, Robot Revolution, Krazy Kevin and more with exciting interactive activities for many ages.

The car show had something for everyone, thanks to the participation of our new partner, longstanding Summit business Peotter’s Auto Body and Spa. Their staff brought their knowledge and enthusiasm to the event and judged the winners. The Peotter’s Car Show had over 50 classic cars, trucks and unique vehicles including best in show winner, a one-of-a-kind Pontiac named Trainwreck from Union, NJ. Other show standouts included a 1913 Model A, a Land Rover Defender 110 Resto Model and a Land Rover Defender 90. We look forward to welcoming more exceptional cars at next year’s event, slated for September 21, 2025.

SDI rounded out the day by turning the Bank Street parking lot into a Beer & Wine Garden featuring wines donated by downtown Summit’s Cambridge Wines and draft beers donated by Peerless Beverage. Community volunteers poured beverages for the thousands of guests. Summit Street Sounds favorites filled the garden with lively music all afternoon while kids and adults enjoyed food and beverages.

SDI thanks all the attendees, sponsors, vendors, and the city departments that assist in this event including the Department of Public Works, Parking Services, Summit Police and the Clerk’s office. SDI works with the City of Summit on many initiatives in its day-to-day management of the downtown Special Improvement District while creating events to draw people downtown and marketing initiatives to promote the businesses and the whole district to the surrounding market. These valuable partnerships make Summit a wonderful place to live, work, play.