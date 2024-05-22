Summit Street Sounds Kicks Off Thursday, June 6

From Summit Downtown, Inc.:

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is excited to be hosting Summit Street Sounds for 2024 with a great line-up of new and past favorites! Downtown Summit will be alive with music from 5-8pm every Thursday and Friday night in June & July. We are proud to announce that over 50 musicians will be playing on the streets.

Enjoy a meal at one of Summit’s outdoor cafes, listen to some great live music, and shop at the downtown businesses, some of which will be open late. Be sure to visit the Promenade on Springfield Avenue, filled with tables and chairs for outdoor dining and enjoying the music. Exciting new location on Springfield Avenue in front of Maison 53.

Performers and locations for the first week*

June 6:

Promenade (next to the fountain, 426 Springfield Ave.) Rusty Monks

Lyric Park (corner of Bank St & Beechwood Rd.) Blue Sphere

Starbucks (corner of Union Pl. & Beechwood Rd.) Jeiris Cook

Horse Trough (by Pizza Vita, 7 Union Pl.) The dt’s

Union Place (in front of Jamie’s Shoe Repair, 79 Union Pl.) Brian Bauers

June 7:

Promenade (next to the fountain, 426 Springfield Ave.) Fishmarket Stew

Lyric Park (corner of Bank St & Beechwood Rd.) Circle Round the Sun

Starbucks (corner of Union Pl. & Beechwood Rd.) Laredo

Horse Trough (by Pizza Vita, 7 Union Pl.) Jessica Woodlee

Union Place (in front of Jamie’s Shoe Repair, 79 Union Pl.) Phil Swanson

Springfield Ave (in front of Maison 53, 340 Springfield Ave.) Matt & Rob

*Performers and locations subject to change. Check our website for a full list of performers and locations: summitdowntown.org.

On Thursday, June 13th, Family Fun Night will return! Enjoy a carnival atmosphere on Beechwood Road with live children’s entertainment, petting zoo, NJ Bubbles, live music, kids’ activities, games, crafts and more. Thanks to Atlantic Health Systems – Overlook Hospital, Brownie Points Bakery, Lois Schneider Realtor and Summit Family Cosmetic Dentistry for sponsoring this event. For a full list of activities and entertainment for Family Fun Night, please visit summitdowntown.org.

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community in downtown Summit, NJ.