British Swim School Debunks Water Safety Myths 

As summer heats up, British Swim School, the nation’s most established swim school franchise with over 40 years in business, is launching its “Summer Safety Campaign” to debunk common myths about water safety and ensure children remain safe while enjoying water activities.

MYTH: “My child is safe as long as she is wearing floaties or water wings.”

Why this is a myth:

Floaties and water wings cause a false confidence for children. They start to gain comfort in water and may return to the pool without the flotation device.

Floats and water wings are easily and quickly removed by children or accidently come off.

Floats and water wings do not enforce proper swim techniques and can lead to poor muscle memory if the child is learning to swim.

They should NEVER be a substitute for proper survival skills.

MYTH: “I will be able to hear a struggle if there’s a problem. It’s ok to read my book while the kids play in the pool.”

Why this is a myth:

Drowning is silent! It’s not like it’s portrayed in television or movies where a child is splashing and screaming for help.

Drowning is fast and can happen in less than one minute.

MYTH: “The kiddie pool is safe.”

Why this is a myth:

Drownings can occur in less than two inches water. No body of water should be considered safe.

Parents should always keep a close eye on children when in any kind of backyard or kiddie pool.

MYTH: “My kids don’t really need swim lessons because I am always watching.”

Why this is a myth:

Nearly 70% of drownings for kids ages 4 and under happen during “non-swim” times. For example, a child falls in a pool, pond, or lake.

Proper swim lessons can reduce drowning by up to 88% and can equip kids with skills to survive water accidents.

MYTH: “You don’t really have to worry about kids drowning when there are lots of people around.”

Why this is a myth:

Since drowning is silent, it is very possible for a child to drown in a crowded pool without someone noticing.

There is no safety in numbers when it comes to drowning, so parents should always appoint a “water watcher” who keeps two, undistracted eyes on kids at all times. That means no cell phones or alcohol.

Additional Safety Advice:

Caregivers should know how to swim and know CPR.

Install self-closing/self-latching gates and child proof locks

Supervision without distraction is one of the keys to help prevent drowning. Assign an adult “ON GUARD: when around or near water.

Complete four-sided isolation fencing could prevent 50-90% of child related drowning events.

Wear a life jacket around open water, even if you know how to swim.

Recommended Prevention Tips:

Learn and practice lifesaving skills. Know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through water), CPR and First Aid.

When children are swimming, there should always be a Water Watcher on duty, an adult whose only job is to watch the pool. No talking on the phone, playing cards, or reading a book!

Make sure a phone is charged and available in case of an emergency.

Install a four-sided isolation fence with self-closing and self-latching gates around backyard swimming pools.

Install a pool alarm.

If a child goes missing in or around the house, even in cold weather, always check the pool first.

Never leave water in buckets, wading pools, or inflatable pools.

Avoid inflatable swimming aids such as “floaties”; they are not a substitute for approved life vests and often give children and parents a false sense of security.

Swim lessons should not be seen as “drown proofing” but they do help.

Know the signs of drowning for yourself and others.

If you are getting into difficulties in the water, rest by floating.

Proper swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88%, equipping children with the skills they need to survive water accidents,” said Robert Stapf, Local Franchise Owner at British Swim School. “We have already seen too many drowning fatalities in New Jersey this summer, and we ask everyone to help prevent more drownings.”

Sign up for water survival lessons at British Swim School’s new Maplewood location today to ensure your child’s safety in and around water. Visit britishswimschool.com or contact 201-645-1300 to enroll and learn more