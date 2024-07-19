Experience the Ultimate Beer Fest in the Heart of South Orange on September 14

From South Orange Downtown:

Join South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village for Beer Fest on Saturday, September 14, from 2 PM to 6 PM at the Sloan Street Parking Lot (12 Sloan Street). This new and exciting event will feature a diverse selection of craft brews from over 20 local New Jersey brewers, offering a unique opportunity for beer enthusiasts and casual drinkers to sample over 40 delicious brews.

Beer Fest is a chance to experience downtown like never before — it’s a celebration of local flavor and fun for residents and visitors. Attendees will enjoy delicious bites (purchased separately) from local food vendors, vibe to the latest tunes with DJ Lou Smith, and engage in interactive games and activities.

“We are thrilled to host the inaugural Beer Fest, showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship of local brewers. This event not only celebrates NJ’s dynamic craft beer culture, but also serves as a fundraiser for our Special Improvement District. Funds raised will support downtown beautification initiatives and the development of programming to enrich our downtown businesses and promote the growth of our local economy. We looked forward to welcoming visitors and offering them a taste of our vibrant town,” says Lisa Szulewski, Events & Marketing Coordinator for South Orange Downtown.

Presale tickets are available online at southorangedowntown.org/beer-fest: $45 for general admission and $15 for designated drivers. On-site tickets will be $5 more on the day of the event. Please note that this event is for individuals aged 21 and over only. In the event of rain, the Beer Fest will be rescheduled to Sunday, September 15th. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org and follow us on Instagram @southorangedowntown.

ABOUT SOUTH ORANGE DOWNTOWN

South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.