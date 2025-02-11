SZA Film Debut ‘One of Them Days’ Screening at SOPAC February 12

SOMA Justice and the South Orange Recreation and Cultural Affairs department are hosting a free screening and discussion of the film “One of Them Days,” starring global music star SZA — aka CHS grad Solana Rowe — on February 12 at SOPAC.

SZA recently made news with her 5th Grammy Award and Super Bowl halftime appearance with Kendrick Lamar.

The screen is part of Black History Month celebrations.

Note that the film is for mature audiences only. Registration is required—click here.

