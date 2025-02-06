South Orange Partners with Community for Black History Month Events

From the Township of South Orange Village:

South Orange is hosting a series of exciting events to celebrate Black History Month in collaboration with various community organizations. These festivities aim to educate, connect, and honor the rich history and culture of the Black community. On the South Orange Village website, officials expressed thanks for their “community partners for their creativity and effort in crafting a vibrant event lineup! Additionally, we want to recognize the dedicated volunteers whose passion and commitment have helped launch this initiative. We look forward to this celebration growing and flourishing in the coming years!”

This year’s national theme is “African Americans and Labor,” chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH).

A look at the lineup of events:

Children Black History Month weekly booklist

South Orange Resident, Dr. Ahadi Bugg-Levine has created a weekly booklist around 4 important themes: “No Sidekicks Here,” “Loving Our Families,” “Inspired by Our History” and “Turning Knowledge Into Action.” Below, Ahadi shares her thoughts on this very impactful month. (Bugg-Levine will launch a new list based on the theme each Wednesday.) The first list was posted on Feb. 5, 2025: No Sidekicks Here.

Erasing South Orange Borders Run/Walk, Saturdays in February

Join South Orange resident Stephanie Lawson Muhammad, founder of Erasing Essex’s Borders, on an exploration of the historical borders that defined the boundaries of South Orange within Essex County, and how those borders have impacted African Americans over the last 150 years. Each route will cover approximately 3.1 miles (5k) and incorporate locations and landmarks significant to the African American experience. These events are FREE. Saturdays: Feb 8, 15 and 22. (8 a.m. for runners, 1 p.m. for walkers.) Register in advance South Orange recreation page and find the route map at Erasing Essex Borders website.

Community Coalition on Race: Black Women and Civil Rights

Sign up for this Black History Month event that the Community Coalition on Race is co-sponsoring with Durand-Hedden House. On February 9, 2025, at 1 p.m., Dr. Hettie Williams, author of The Georgia of the North: Black Women and the Civil Rights Movement in New Jersey will speak about Black women and civil rights. Dr. Williams will delve into the history of Black women’s activism and leadership. This will be followed by a facilitated small group discussions and a reception.

Special Event to celebrate Black entrepreneurs and business owners

Celebrate and recognize the impact of Black entrepreneurs and business owners, who bring innovation, creativity and vibrancy to our community, not just during Black History Month, but all year long.

Connect, collaborate and celebrate Black History Month at Papillon 25 on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy music by DJ Sparrow, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and meaningful connections with the community. This event is presented by South Orange Downtown and South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs, with special thanks to sponsors, Luis and Camille Estrella of Estrella Consulting Group—Broker Associates with Keller Williams Village Square and agents with Keller Williams Luxury. RSVP here.