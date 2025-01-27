Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture Announces 2025 Black History Month Events

From the Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture:

In honor of Black History Month, the Township of Maplewood has joined with local non-profit, community and business partners to sponsor more than 20 artistic, cultural and educational events and activities throughout February.

“This is Maplewood’s eighth annual Black History Month celebration to raise awareness of the contributions and achievements Black Americans have made to the fabric of our society,” Mayor Nancy Adams said. “As we honor the legacy of Black Americans, we continue to challenge the racial injustices and inequities that exist in America to this day.”

A comprehensive list of Black History Month events is listed below, and weekly emails and social media campaigns will detail upcoming events throughout the month. All events are open to the public and free, unless otherwise specified.

“This year’s theme is African Americans and Labor, highlighting the various and profound ways that work and working of all kinds—free and unfree, skilled and unskilled, vocational and voluntary—intersect with the collective experiences of Black people. We thank the many local organizations for their participation,” said Township Committee Member Vic De Luca, who is coordinating events along with Deputy Mayor Malia Herman and the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture.

Among the many groups and businesses sponsoring events are the Maplewood Department of Administration’s Division of Arts & Culture; Maplewood Arts Council, SOMA—Arts Registry; Maplewood Hilton Branch Library; Maplewood Village Alliance; Akuaba Fashions; Springfield Avenue Partnership; 1978 Arts Center; Durand-Hedden House; South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race; SOMA Justice; SOMA Action; Hilton Neighborhood Association; Maplewood Senior Center; South Mountain YMCA; Columbia High School; The Strollers; South Orange Performing Arts Center; Express Yourself Studios; Astah’s Fine Art Gallery; [words] Bookstore; and Lum’s Cellars.

2025 BLACK HISTORY EVENTS & ACTIVITIES:

Saturday 2/1, African Fashion Fair, 2PM to 6PM, Fashion Show at 4PM Presented by Akuaba Fashions and Dem Village

Dem Village, 1739 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ

(Free event & open to the public)

Saturday 2/1, Studio Saturday at Express Yourself Studios – Inspiration -Derrick Adams, 10AM

Express Yourself Studios, 1877 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ

($28 per participant, registration required, for children ages 6 and above)

Saturday 2/1, Family Art at Express Yourself Studios – Inspiration – Aaron Douglas, 12 PM Express Yourself Studios, 1877 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ

($28 per participant, minimum 2 participants, registration required, for families with children ages 5 and above)

Saturdays 2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22, Style & Snap Saturday’s, hosted by StanHope Africa LLC Imports, 2-6 PM StanHope Africa LLC Imports, 1611 Springfield Ave, Suite E, Maplewood, NJ (Free event & open to the public)

Sunday, 2/2 – 3/2, 1978 Arts Center Art Exhibition: “Ancestral Call”, Featured Artist Danielle Scott, Curated by Nette Forné Thomas, (multiple times) 1978 Maplewood Arts Center, 1978 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood NJ

2/2 Opening Reception, 2PM to 5PM

2/8, 2/9, 2/15, 2/16, 2/22, 2/23, 3/1 Open Exhibition Hours, 2PM to 4PM

3/2 Closing Reception, 2PM to 5PM

(Free event & open to the public)

Tuesday 2/4, Maplewood Township Committee Black History Proclamation, 7:30PM Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, NJ 07040 (Free event & open to the public)

Wednesday 2/5 – Friday 2/28, Futurism Art Exhibition, 9AM to 5PM

Domareki Gallery, Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040 Weekdays starting Wednesday 2/5 – Friday 2/28

(Free event & open to the public on weekdays)

Friday 2/7, Columbia Futurism Runway Show, 6:30 PM

Domareki Gallery, Columbia High School, 17 Parker Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040 (tickets available for purchase $5 students, $10 adults, $15 VIP & open to the public)

Saturday 2/8, Head Wrap Tying Workshop, Presented by Akuaba Fashions in partnership with Springfield Avenue Partnership, 1PM Akuaba Fashions, 1966 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ (Free event & open to the public)

Sunday 2/9, The Georgia of the North/Black Women and the New Jersey Civil Rights Movement, Presented by Durand-Hedden House and the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race

1-2:30 PM Starts at the Woodland Parlor (60 Woodland Road, Maplewood, New Jersey) 2:45 – 4 PM Continuing with a Reception at Durand-Hedden House (523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood, New Jersey)

(Free event, registration required, open to the public)

Sunday 2/9, BIPOC Black Joy Yoga, 10 AM

Presented by SOMA Justice

1978 Arts Center, 1978 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ

(Free event & open to the public)

Wednesday 2/12, SOMA AileyDance Kids Residency Finale, 7PM

South Orange Performing Arts Center, One SOPAC Way, South Orange, New Jersey, 07079 (Tickets for purchase, $10, open to the public)

Thursday 2/13, [words] Bookstore Presents A Book Event with Author Justin Grant, 7:30PM Company Men: A Wellness Guide For Black Men in Corporate America Book Event with Author Justin Grant

[words] Bookstore, 179 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ, USA 07040

(Free event & open to the public)

Thursday 2/13, Maplewood Library Presents: Books Now and Then Discussion & Author Visit, 6:30PM Coleman Hill by Kim Coleman Foote

Maplewood Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ, 07040 (Free event & open to the public)

Saturday 2/15, Children’s African Attire Photo Day, Presented by Akuaba Fashions in partnership with Springfield Avenue Partnership, 1PM

Akuaba Fashions, 1966 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ

(Free event & open to the public)

Saturday 2/15, Bilingual West African Folktale and Storytelling Workshop Presented by BBIA, 3PM

The Woodland Great Hall, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood, NJ

(Free event & open to the public)

Thursday 2/20, [words] Bookstore Presents A Book Event with Author Aja Evans, 7:30PM Feel Good Finance Book Event with Author Aja Evans in conversation with Farnoosh Tarobi

[words] Bookstore, 179 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, NJ, USA 07040

(Free event & open to the public)

Thursday 2/20, Kids Speak Out!, A Black History Month Celebration, 4 PM

Art reception and open mic for kids. In partnership with the SOMSD elementary schools Maplewood Hilton Branch Library, 1688 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ, 07040 (Free event & open to the public)

Thursday 2/20, Columbia High School Jazz Band Showcase at SOPAC, 7 PM South Orange Performing Arts Center, One SOPAC Way, South Orange, New Jersey, 07079 (visit website for ticket information, open to the public)

Thursday 2/20, Maplewood Community Center at DeHart Park, 7:30 PM

Hilton Neighborhood Association present Inspirational Dance School Performance (Free event & open to the public)

Saturday 2/22, Trayvon Martin’s Birthday Party, 11 AM

SOMA Justice’s annual gathering to remember Trayvon and celebrate his life. Maplewood Senior Center, 106 Burnet Avenue, Maplewood, NJ

(Free event & open to the public – Appropriate for school aged children)

Saturday 2/22, Kente Cloth Display & Ghanaian History, Presented by Akuaba Fashions in partnership with Springfield Avenue Partnership, 11 AM

Akuaba Fashions, 1966 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ

(Free event & open to the public)

Saturday 2/22, Our Gang Travel and Astah’s Fine Art Gallery Presents Travel & Art

Budget Travel for Dummies at 2PM

Insights Into Art Investments at 4PM

Astah’s Fine Art Gallery, 1897 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ

(Free event & open to the public)

Thursday 2/27, Harambee Chamber Orchestra Presents Jubilee – A Celebration of Great Black Composers, 7PM

Woodland Great Hall, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood, NJ

(Free event & open to the public)

Thursday 2/27, Uncle Nearest Whiskey – An Evening of History and Tasting, 5PM

Hosted by Lum’s Cellars, Springfield Avenue Maplewood, and HLS Juice Bar and Grill, at Lum’s Cellars, 1718 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood, NJ

(Free event, registration required & open to the public)

Visit Maplewood Black History Month 2025 website for event updates.