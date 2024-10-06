The Annual Maplewood Art Walk & Music Fest Returns to Maplewood Village on Sunday, Oct. 13

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

The Maplewood Art Walk & Music Fest is back again for the 15th year, bringing art and music for everyone to enjoy and experience. Hosted by Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA), this event takes place on Sunday, October 13, from 11am to 5pm, in Maplewood Village.

The event is located on Maplewood Avenue, Highland Place, and Baker Street. The streets are transformed into a pedestrian-friendly town-wide art gallery, celebrating both art and music. The Art Walk & Music Fest hosts regionally local artists exhibiting in the streets, alongside musicians, merchants, and children’s activities. It offers a wonderful opportunity to acquire new art, browse local shops, and sample local streateries, all while enjoying live music, dance, and more.

“The Maplewood Village Alliance is thrilled to continue to host the Art Walk and Music Fest again this year,” says MVA Executive Director ErinRose Baldry. She adds, “I am extremely excited to see all of the hard work and dedication of all those involved come to fruition. It is very rewarding when the community comes together like this, we have amazing local talent, both artists and musicians.”

Geralyn Robinson, one of the event founders, and chair since its inception, is instrumental in this event. The MVA emphasizes the day would not be possible without Geralyn’s countless hours of dedication and passion. Geralyn shared that she is “always thrilled to organize this fantastic event,” adding that it provides an opportunity for our local artists to exhibit and sell their work, “it really is a perfect day for people looking to buy art and hear live music, while spending the day in historic and charming Maplewood Village.”

There will be music on the corner of Baker Street and on Highland Ave. The DJ area will be at the corner of Highland Place and Maplewood Ave. Visit our website here for lineups and a map.

This event would not be possible without the generous support of our event partner Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture, and sponsors.

Children’s activity sponsor: Mark Slade, Keller-Williams Midtown Direct Realty, Music sponsors: Elevated by the Cannaboss Lady Dispensary, and HerMed.

This is a weather-permitting event. Follow us on social media for last-minute updates!