The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Celebrates 90 Years With a Dance Party

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School is turning 90, and the entire community is invited to join us in celebrating nine decades of lifelong learning and community engagement! The Decades Dance Party featuring music, dancing and hors d’oeuvres will be held at the Woodland on Friday, October 20, 7:30-11pm. The evening is also a fundraiser to support the Adult School’s class programing, lecture series and Children’s Summer Program. Special guest NJ State Assemblywoman Mila Jasey is the Honorary Chair for this event.

The evening will be full of fun, friends and dancing with DJ Sam playing hits from every decade from 1933 to 2023. Additional highlights for this adults-only event include a beer and wine bar with wine from our sponsor, Bonhomie Wine Imports, light fare, a complimentary photo booth and a silent auction. Dancing is more fun with friends, so invite your friends and neighbors to join you! Tickets are $90 per person in advance ($120 at the door) and can be purchased at somadultschool.org/decades-dance-party.

“We are so excited about this party,” says managing director Liz Herring. “We encourage everyone to dress for your favorite decade and take lots of glamor shots with friends in our photobooth. It’s going to be a blast and a great way to support lifelong learning in our community!”

The Adult School was born in 1933 to create a place for out-of-work teachers to develop classes that would entertain and/or train our under-employed citizens–all at a cost accessible to everyone. Ninety years later, The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School is still going strong with over 250 courses, lectures and special events each year on topics including art, music, business and finance, fitness and recreation, languages and technology. The Children’s Summer Program, on hiatus in 2023, will be back in 2024 with a reimagined format and mission.

The Adult School employs local professionals, artists, teachers and experts to lead classes and workshops. The Children’s Summer Program is a popular summer job opportunity for local teachers and teens as well.

When you purchase a ticket to the Decades Dance Party, you are not only getting entry into a fabulous evening of fun, you are also supporting our mission to offer affordable, enriching programming to our diverse community! Our programming is made possible solely through class fees and donations from supporters. If you are not able to attend the Decades Dance Party, we hope you will consider a donation. Donations can be made on our website at somadultschool.org/giving.

The Adult School plans to continue “to offer our communities a wealth of opportunities to learn, grow and have fun,” explains Board Co-President Bonnie Kenselaar. “That SOMAS remains a vital part of our communities and has weathered the Great Depression, the pandemic and everything in between, is a tribute to the relevant and inspiring programming it offers.”

Read more about the Adult School, register for classes and sign up for emails at somadultschool.org.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. The school relies solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community. To donate or become a sponsor, please email schoolinfo@somadultschool.org or visit the website.





