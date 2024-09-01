Arts & CultureMaplewood

Thought You Missed Maplewood Porchfest? Think Again!

by

Maplewood Porchfest will now take place on Monday, September 2, 1-5 p.m.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

If some of your Labor Day weekend plans were sadly keeping you away from the 7th Annual Maplewood Porchfest — originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 1 — cheer up!

Due to a weather postponement, you have another chance to join the fun.

Maplewood Porchfest will now take place on Monday, September 2 in Maplewood’s Hilton neighborhood between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The event starts with “family honk parade” down Lexington Avenue, and then a self-guided “stroll” through the Hilton neighborhood utilizing a map of porch (and driveway and front lawn) locations where local residents put on a show in almost every musical genre under the sun. The free festival also featured lemonade and food stands raising funds for local food pantries.

Find the map and more information at https://www.maplewoodporchfest.com/or https://www.facebook.com/maplewoodporchfest.

Photo by Tracy Sham

Related Articles

The Gold Medalist Next Door — in Maplewood

Ahead of New School Year, South Orange-Maplewood District...

South Orange-Maplewood District to Hire 2 ‘Lead’ Guidance...

Maplewood’s Acme Rubber Stamp Works Awarded $10K Small...

Maplewood Police Arrest 3 in Alleged Car Theft...

Anne Nye, 91, Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother &...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE