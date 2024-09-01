Thought You Missed Maplewood Porchfest? Think Again!

If some of your Labor Day weekend plans were sadly keeping you away from the 7th Annual Maplewood Porchfest — originally scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 1 — cheer up!

Due to a weather postponement, you have another chance to join the fun.

Maplewood Porchfest will now take place on Monday, September 2 in Maplewood’s Hilton neighborhood between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The event starts with “family honk parade” down Lexington Avenue, and then a self-guided “stroll” through the Hilton neighborhood utilizing a map of porch (and driveway and front lawn) locations where local residents put on a show in almost every musical genre under the sun. The free festival also featured lemonade and food stands raising funds for local food pantries.

Find the map and more information at https://www.maplewoodporchfest.com/or https://www.facebook.com/maplewoodporchfest.