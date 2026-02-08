Uhl Architecture Wins Award for 104 Baker Street in Maplewood Village

Uhl Architecture, based in Orange, was recently recognized for its design of 104 Baker Street in Maplewood Village at the American Institute of Architects (AIA) New Jersey Design Awards. The firm received a Merit Award at the AIA NJ “Red Tie Gala” on January 17, 2026, held at the historic Collingswood Grand Ballroom. The award was presented by outgoing 2025 AIA President Andrew Thompson and 2026 AIA President Jessica O’Donnell.

Uhl Architecture was founded in 2016 by SOMA-based architects Josh and Christian Uhl. Their project at 104 Baker Street—developed by South Orange resident Josh Mann of Iron Ore Properties—stands on the former site of Toomey’s Automotive. The jury panel praised 104 Baker Street for its “integration and texture”, “impressive materiality”, “scale and equity,’ the inclusion of affordable housing, and well-handled parking.

The AIA New Jersey Design Awards program “recognizes excellence in architecture, interior design, and urban planning.” These awards “honor projects that demonstrate innovative design, sustainability, and a positive impact on the build environment. By recognizing outstanding work in architecture and urban planning, the AIA seeks to highlight projects that have a lasting, positive impact on the built environment and the communities they serve”.