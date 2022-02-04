A new 11-unit multi-family development at 104 Baker Street in Maplewood Village is 100% leased, according to Josh Mann of Iron Ore Properties.

“We are pleased to announce that 104 Baker Street, just two months after opening, is 100% leased,” said Mann in an email to Village Green. “That is well beyond our expectations and shows the strength of the housing market in Maplewood. The demand was off the charts. While we still cannot announce the identity of the retail tenant, we are very excited about what they are planning and we know SOMA will be excited about it as well.”

Mann previously reported that the ground-floor and loft retail space has been taken by one retail tenant, and that the retailer would announce their business this spring with the goal of opening in summer 2022.

Note: Josh Mann is no relation to the reporter, Mary Barr Mann.