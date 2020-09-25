Virtual Wine Tasting Fundraiser to Benefit 2021 Maplewoodstock Oct. 3

From Tom Kerns:

As many of you know I am a member of the Maplewoodstock Volunteer Committee. As is the case for everything during 2020, we had to cancel the 2020 festival. While we were able to secure some ad/sponsor revenue prior to canceling the event (almost all of those sponsors have requested that we keep the money and apply to 2021), we still have incurred some significant costs.

To help us with these costs, Hank Zona, of Grapes Unwrapped fame, has agreed to donate a Virtual Wine Tasting fundraiser to benefit Maplewoodstock. He’s calling it a “Virtual Wine Garden.” This event will take place on Saturday, October 3rd at 7pm. Here is a link to Hank’s event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1814329842057540.

You can purchase your wine and cheese at http://maplewoodstock.com/ wine/. Once you purchase your wine and cheese you can pick both up at the Village Wine Shop in Maplewood Village after 4pm on Friday (10/2) or anytime prior to the event on Saturday (10/3). Unfortunately, we do not have the capacity to accommodate deliveries.

Hank is encouraging everyone to continue the fun after the wine tasting finishes to create your own music-themed evening and tag #maplewoodstock.

While you enjoying your wine and cheese you can also order your Maplewoodstock 2020 swag (t-shirts, masks, and water bottles) at http://maplewoodstock.com/ merch.

Please support Maplewoodstock and we promise to make the 2021 festival one of the best.