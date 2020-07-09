‘What a Long, Strange Trip It’s Been’: Maplewoodstock 2020 is Canceled

From the Maplewoodstock Volunteer Committee:

“What a long, strange trip it’s been”.

After much discussion the Maplewoodstock Volunteer Committee as decided to cancel Maplewoodstock 2020. We, of course, are very disappointed to share this news. The committee discussed many alternatives, however as the health and safety of our Community, bands, artists, vendors, partners, and volunteers must be our top priority, we feel very strongly that this is the right call.

In the near future we will be making announcements with regards to possible 2020 merchandise for sale (collector’s items?) and maybe some news about Maplewoodstock 2021.

Thank you to the MapSo/SOMA community for all of your love and support over the past years and we look forward to coming back stronger and hipper than ever in 2021.

Please be safe. Peace and see you in 2021.