Arts & CultureCommunityMaplewoodSponsored

Words Bookstore Hosts John Grisham in Conversation with Harlan Coben 

by Words Bookstore
written by Words Bookstore
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Words Bookstore

This Thursday, April 29th, at noon, [words] Bookstore will proudly present a virtual event with legendary author John Grisham two days after the release of his newest novel, “Sooley.” Grisham will discuss his new book with New Jersey Hall of Famer, Harlan Coben. A ticket includes a rare opportunity to obtain limited signed hardcover first edition copies of “Sooley,” and a link to the event on Zoom. Purchase your ticket here. 

For more information about [words] Bookstore, visit wordsbookstore.com

Media inquiries: 

Jonah Zimiles 

[words] Bookstore 

Maplewood and LifeTown, New Jersey 

jonah@wordsmaplewood.com 

Cell: 973 632 8389

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

MapSo Spotlight: Maplewoodian, Columbia High School Student: Josh...

Columbia High School Launches Free Prom and Graduation...

SURVEY: MAPSO Youth Coalition to Pilot Community Skill...

Tired of Cooking Dinner? Colorful Dinner Delivery Makes...

Student Representative, CHS Teachers Call for Comprehensive Solutions...

VIDEO: South Orange-Maplewood Phased Reopening Plan Information, Updates

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Subscribe


CLOSE