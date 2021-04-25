Words Bookstore Hosts John Grisham in Conversation with Harlan Coben 

From Words Bookstore

This Thursday, April 29th, at noon, [words] Bookstore will proudly present a virtual event with legendary author John Grisham two days after the release of his newest novel, “Sooley.” Grisham will discuss his new book with New Jersey Hall of Famer, Harlan Coben. A ticket includes a rare opportunity to obtain limited signed hardcover first edition copies of “Sooley,” and a link to the event on Zoom. Purchase your ticket here.

For more information about [words] Bookstore, visit wordsbookstore.com.

