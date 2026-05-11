7-Eleven on Springfield Ave in Maplewood Set to Close May 21

The 7-Eleven at 1712 Springfield Avenue is set to close by May 21, according to a staff member.

The store has recently featured half-empty shelves and “clearance” signs. One neighbor wrote to Village Green, “It is always busy. What is the reason and does SAM [Springfield Avenue Maplewood or the Springfield Avenue Partnership, the management organization for the special improvement district] or the town know what will replace it? It was very convenient to have something like that is the neighborhood.”

“I can confirm the 7-Eleven is closing as part of a corporate downsizing,” Mayor Vic De Luca told Village Green. “I have reached out to the building owner and am waiting to hear back.”

In April, the parent company of 7-Eleven announced plans to close 645 convenience stores across North America, including some in New Jersey, as part of an effort to streamline operations and revamp its business model.

Nicole Wallace of the Springfield Avenue Partnership said she spoke with the store manager a few weeks ago and confirmed that “this is a regional decision by corporate. Unlike some other 7-Elevens, this location isn’t owned by a franchisee.”

Wallace noted that there remain some other options in the area for packaged convenience store goods, including:

Dollar General, 1812 Springfield Avenue

Maple Chek, 1942 Springfield Avenue

Wawa, 1511 Springfield Avenue

Walgreens, 1633 Springfield Avenue

Dollar Tree, 1713 Springfield Avenue

The 7-Eleven property is owned by 1712 Springfield Avenue LLC which sued the Maplewood Planning Board to open the 24/7 convenience store (the Planning Board approved a negotiated settlement in 2010 after a 2009 application was rejected). The store opened in 2011.

In 2009, neighbors expressed concerns about potential litter, traffic and crime related to a 24-hour business.

Prior to the 7-Eleven, the site was occupied by Mr. Good Lube.