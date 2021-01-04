Breaking News Maplewood Police and Fire

Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Investigating Possible Homicide at The Top in Maplewood

By Village Green Staff access_timeJan-04-2021

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a woman’s death in Maplewood.

Katherine Carter of the ECPO confirmed the death in an email this evening, but said she could not provide more details at this time. Carter confirmed the death after Village Green received multiple communications from residents that ECPO vehicles were present at The Top, an apartment building on South Orange Avenue in Maplewood. Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul said that an active investigation was underway but referred inquiries to the ECPO.

Village Green will continue to follow this story and will update as soon as more information is confirmed.

