Maplewood Confirms 2nd Case of Coronavirus, a 64-year-old Woman

From Maplewood Township:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: MARCH, 18 2020

Contact: Mayor Frank McGehee [email protected]

Good Morning my fellow residents,

According to the NJ Department of Health at this moment there are 267 confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state of New Jersey including 32 in Essex County and two cases in Maplewood. The new case is a 64 year old female with college-age children. The patient is self-isolating. The household is self-monitoring. We ask that residents respect our impacted residents right to privacy and not demand or ask for further information based on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

If you are feeling sick, please stay home. Call your healthcare provider for guidance on how to manage your symptoms and if you can manage your symptoms (cough and fever) from home, please do so.

If you are a close contact with a suspected or known case of coronavirus and have questions on what to do, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division, (973) 762-8120.

Test Sites

Essex County is working to set up two test sites. As soon as information is provided including the confirmed locations, the date when operational, and the process regarding how you can get tested, we will provide that information.

Work to Assist our Senior Community

COVID-19 SOMA Senior Support fund

In a collaborative effort with the Township of South Orange Village and the generosity of our greater community, The Township of Maplewood has raised nearly $12,000 for the COVID-19 SOMA Senior Support fund.

Information will be provided in the next 24 hours regarding the distribution of the emergency funds and we are still taking contributions at https://www.gofundme.com/f/covid19-soma-seniors.

Thank you to Cathy Rowe, Coordinator of SOMA Two Towns for All Ages, Village President Sheena Collum, Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis and team for their efforts.

Grocery Stores

Extra supermarket, located on Irvington Ave, will be open between 6:00 am to 7:30 am for seniors only. In addition, they will be offering free taxi service for seniors to get home with their purchase. The service will only take them home and there’s no minimum purchase. The services start today.

Kings Supermarket will also be reserving the first hour of shopping 7:00 am to 8:00 am for seniors and “high risk guests”.

Stop & Shop will also start the practice of being open between 6:00 am to 7:30 am and reserving this shopping time for seniors tomorrow morning.

If you know of a senior who needs food delivered in the Township of South Orange Village or The Township of Maplewood, please reach out Cathy Rowe, Coordinator of SOMA Two Towns for All Ages, at (973) 558-0863 or [email protected].

Mayor Frank McGehee