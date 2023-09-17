After Anti-LGBTQ Incident, South Orange Business to Hold Pride March September 24

When the owners of a popular South Orange small business arrived to open the shop on the morning of August 25, they found a note scrawled on a torn piece of cardboard in the trash can in front of the store. The note read “Remove Crap Flag” — apparently a reference to the Pride flag in the store’s front window.

It was one of several incidents of vandalism faced by Pet Wants SOMA, a shop on South Orange Avenue that sells high-quality food and products for pets, said co-owners and spouses Jack Denselbeck and Jonathan Javins.

“We used to have Pride Flag stickers on the outside of the front and back store windows, both of which have been peeled off, the back one earlier this year,” the owners posted on Facebook shortly after the incident. “Now we keep them attached to the inside of the windows. The display window in the back of the shop was also shattered with a hammer a few years ago.”

They said their delivery van had also been vandalized multiple times, including a piece of metal “[that] had been shoved so bizarrely up the side of our hubcap causing a flat that the local seasoned mechanic who changed the tire said he’d never seen anything like that before and was dismayed how it even got positioned there without someone purposely inserting it between the tire and hubcap,” Denselbeck wrote.

The recent incident is currently being investigated by the South Orange Police Department. “Our detectives have been combing through hours of video and feel they may have a possible lead,” Chief Ernesto Morillo told Village Green last Thursday. “As in any case involving a possible Bias Incident, the [Essex County Prosecutor’s Office] is kept in the loop and provides guidance as needed.

Meanwhile, the store’s owners are fighting back against hate by holding a Pet Pride March on Sunday, September 24. Local leaders and elected officials will attend, and the community is invited.

“The plan is to meet at Harper’s Cafe in West Orange at 9 a.m. to support their business and…make posters for the March,” Denselbeck said in an email. “[We will leave] Harper’s around 10 a.m. [and] march down South Valley/N. Ridgewood Road to South Orange Avenue and end the March at Spiotta Park.”

Harper’s Cafe and another West Orange business were targets of anti-LGBTQ bias attack earlier this summer.

Denselbeck said Village President Sheena Collum, local and state elected officials, members from Garden State Equality, North Jersey Pride, faith-based community leaders and community coalition groups will speak. Activities for children and other food and refreshments will be available at the end of the march.

“Jonathan and Jack are beloved members of the South Orange community, and I know they appreciate the support of everyone who has reached out to them,” said Collum. “The spineless conduct and cowardly acts of intimidation have absolutely no place in our town and will not be tolerated. I ask all our neighbors to display your PRIDE flags in solidarity (not just in June) and spend those dollars locally at Pet Wants (I’m a customer, too).”

Collum asked that community members attend the march “to heighten awareness and build solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ neighbors and friends.” She continued, “We each play a role in keeping our community safe and welcoming, and as neighbors, we need to continue showing up for each other.”

“Our position is that we have zero tolerance for any acts of hate in South Orange,” said SOPD Chief Morillo. “This Police Department will continue to work diligently to prevent and pursue any acts of hate no matter the degree.”

On Facebook, Denselbeck noted that recently a California business owner “who was a married ally of the LGBTQ+ community with 9 children, was assassinated over confronting the person who was tearing down a Pride Flag at her store, which had been repeatedly vandalized but she always replaced.”

Here is the rest of Denselbeck’s post, published with his permission: