Join the Dynamic Board of Directors at The Co-Lab at South Orange

From The Co-Lab at South Orange:

The Co-Lab at South Orange is expanding our board and seeking passionate community members to help drive our mission forward. We value diversity and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds to bring a wide range of perspectives to our board.

The Co-Lab at South Orange, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, acts as an incubator for small businesses by mitigating start-up costs and creating growth opportunities. Visitors will find a rotating mix of businesses offering a variety of products and services. In addition to supporting entrepreneurs, The Co-Lab at South Orange fosters a collaborative community through events, workshops, and other engaging opportunities.



We are particularly interested in candidates with substantial experience in:

Retail

Communications and Marketing

Creative/Artists

Event Planning

Members of the Board will support the work of The Co-Lab at South Orange, provide leadership and governance, and act as ambassadors to the community. Day-to-day operations and programming will be led by a Manager.

Board members serve a minimum of three years and may be eligible for re-appointment. This is a volunteer position without remuneration.

To apply, please send your statement of interest and a resume to info@colabsouthorange.com by August 1, 2024 with “Board of Directors” in the subject line.