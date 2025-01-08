Lite-A-Foto Unveils Stunning New Websites for Non-Profits and Local Businesses

From Lite-A-Foto:

Lite-A-Foto, a leading web design company, proudly announces the successful launch of several new websites for a diverse range of clients, including non-profits and local businesses. These projects highlight the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, user-friendly, and visually appealing websites that meet the unique needs of each client.

Among the recent projects, Lite-A-Foto has designed and built websites for two notable non-profit organizations: Rubenfeld Synergy and The Bass Foundation. These websites are designed to enhance the online presence of these organizations, making it easier for them to connect with their communities and further their missions.

In addition to non-profits, Lite-A-Foto has also created new websites for several local businesses, including:

The Kokoro Gift Boutique , Maplewood, NJ: A charming brick-and-mortar store that offers a curated selection of unique gifts and accessories ( kokoromaplewood.com ).

Lisa Mainardi : A seasoned executive and creative entrepreneur, Lisa Mainardi’s new website ( lisamainardi.com ) showcases her extensive portfolio of programs and events.

Innovative Aesthetics Dental Lab : This state-of-the-art dental lab’s new website ( iadlny.squarespace.com ) highlights their cutting-edge services and commitment to excellence.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with such a diverse group of clients,” said Stacey Ross-Trevor, Owner at Lite-A-Foto. “Our team is dedicated to creating websites that not only look great but also provide a seamless user experience. We believe that a well-designed website is a powerful tool for any organization or business, and we are delighted to help our clients achieve their online goals.”

Ross-Trevor has years of expertise in photo editing, graphic design, video editing, and photographic layout, and creates unique, tailor-made site features such as complex animation.

For more information about Lite-A-Foto and their web design services that will help you grow your business, visit www.liteafoto.com.