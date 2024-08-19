BusinessFood & WellnessMaplewood

Long-Awaited Osteria LK Hosts Soft Opening in Maplewood Village

by

See the menu for this new farm-to-table “relaxed, modern Italian concept” restaurant here

written by Mary Barr Mann
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Osteria LK — a new Maplewood Village restaurant brought to life by James de Sisto, the chef and owner of Laboratorio Kitchen in Montclair — hosted a soft opening at the former Arturo’s Osteria & Pizzeria location last week.

The friends-and-family-only event showcased the completely remodeled space and boasted delicious eats like Spaghetti Crab, Pan Seared NJ Scallops, Local Mushroom Risotto, and Grilled NY Strip Florentine (see the menu below).

In April, de Sisto’s team told NorthJersey.com that he envisioned the new location as “a relaxed, modern Italian concept,” and that “the new spot promises to have the same comfortable vibes and attention to locally-sourced produce as the talented chef’s existing restaurant, but — of course — with an entirely different menu.”

Watch Jamie Bloom Meier’s review of Osteria LK here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Meier (@livelovemaplewood)

Staff told visitors that the restaurant should be opening to the public some time in the very near future.

 

 

Related Articles

SOMA’s Shannon Cuttle Heads to Chicago as DNC...

All NJ Transit Rides Will Be Free for...

Pollock Properties Group and Maplewood Division of Arts...

SOMSD Board of Ed to Hold Public Board...

NJ Congressman Proposes ‘Rail Passenger Bill of Rights’...

Maplewood Village To Hold Annual Sidewalk Sale August...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE