Long-Awaited Osteria LK Hosts Soft Opening in Maplewood Village

Osteria LK — a new Maplewood Village restaurant brought to life by James de Sisto, the chef and owner of Laboratorio Kitchen in Montclair — hosted a soft opening at the former Arturo’s Osteria & Pizzeria location last week.

The friends-and-family-only event showcased the completely remodeled space and boasted delicious eats like Spaghetti Crab, Pan Seared NJ Scallops, Local Mushroom Risotto, and Grilled NY Strip Florentine (see the menu below).

In April, de Sisto’s team told NorthJersey.com that he envisioned the new location as “a relaxed, modern Italian concept,” and that “the new spot promises to have the same comfortable vibes and attention to locally-sourced produce as the talented chef’s existing restaurant, but — of course — with an entirely different menu.”

Watch Jamie Bloom Meier’s review of Osteria LK here:

Staff told visitors that the restaurant should be opening to the public some time in the very near future.