Luxe45 Shoppers Receive 25% Off During Celebrate Summer Sale

From Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique:

If you’re looking to upgrade your wardrobe this season, visit Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique where you’ll find summer dresses, summer hats, summer slippers–er–okay, maybe slippers aren’t very summery but Luxe45 does have them and they are so comfy! To celebrate summer, the elevated athleisure boutique is offering customers 25% off storewide starting July 1 through July 10. Plus, mention Village Green and get a free gift. Popular new items include one-size-fits all Shape Up leggings and tops from Brazil, flowy Josa Tulum dresses that go from daytime to a night out, and handmade straw hats by the celebrity cobbler Lisa Battaglia.

Nestled in Maplewood Village on the corner of Maplewood Avenue and Inwood Place, Luxe45 opened at the end of 2021 as a one-stop shop for curated athleisure wear, ready-to-wear clothes, statement jewelry, and gifts like candles, handmade soaps, perfume and bags. Standout athletic brands include hand-dyed NUX, funky Playground, sophisticated Varley and sustainably-produced Electric & Rose. Watch Jill Behrman discuss her new store and entrepreneurial journey on an episode of New Jersey Morning Show.

“Opening a new retail store is no easy feat, especially since I renovated and redesigned the space from afar, while wrapping up my life in Miami to move back home to South Orange,” shared Jill Behrman, founder/owner of Luxe45 Lifestyle. “To celebrate summer, I wanted to offer something special to my community as they have shown me great support over the past few months.”

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is located at 163 Maplewood Avenue, open Monday through Friday, 11:30 am – 5:30 pm; Saturday 12-5:30 pm; Sunday between 12-4 pm. The Celebrate Summer Sale will run from July 1 – July 10. Learn about the latest styles in stock by visiting @Luxe45lifestyle on Instagram.











About Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique

Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique is a clothing and lifestyle store that offers elevated athleisure essentials from women-owned brands, eco-conscious companies and brands not easily found in the Maplewood shopping district–from as far flung as Los Angeles and Brazil to as close as New York City. Swapping lighting design for leggings, South Orange-born founder Jill Behrman has created a chill-yet-chic space that sells luxury athleticwear flanked by specialty gifts like artisanal handmade soaps and statement jewelry. Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique opened in December 2021 and is located at 163 Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood, NJ 07040. Follow on Instagram @Luxe45lifestyle.

About Jill Behrman

Jill Behrman is the founder and owner of Luxe45 Lifestyle Boutique. She was born and raised in South Orange, New Jersey, and went to Parsons School of Design and Cooper Union. After working for design firms in New York City, she moved abroad to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and ultimately opened a design firm in Puerto Rico. For more than 20 years, she ran a successful 3,000-square-foot lighting showroom in Miami, FL, that featured 175 brands worldwide. After Jill sold the business, she set her entrepreneurial sights on returning to New Jersey to launch a new venture–a luxury athleisure boutique that filled a gap for discerning fitness enthusiasts.