Maplewood Small Wonder Marketplace To Be Held Sunday, August 11

by
written by Maplewood Village Alliance
From Maplewood Village Alliance:

Marketspace Vendor Events has partnered once again with the Maplewood Village Alliance & the Township of Maplewood for its 3rd annual Maplewood Small Wonder Marketplace in the heart of our beloved downtown Maplewood Village on Sunday, August 11 from 10am – 4pm.

Currently over 80 & counting handmade artisans, artists, retail shops & restaurants from all over the state of NJ, inclusive of Maplewood Village’s very own businesses will exhibit their goods, services, treats & expertise outdoors on the busy streets of Maplewood Ave., Highland Pl. & Baker St., all while great live music keeps you moving & grooving. Admission is free, this is family friendly & open to the public both local & beyond. We hope to see you there & come hungry as there will be plenty of food options.

