Maplewood Village — What’s Open, What’s Closed, Who Delivers as of March 24

Maplewood Village merchants are working hard to continue to service their customers in these uncertain times. Below is a list of most of the merchants (food/drink, retail/services and classes/lessons/health and wellness) and a description of how they are currently operating or if they are closed until further notice. Please support them however you can until we’re on the other side of this pandemic. Until then, be safe, be strong, be healthy! We can’t wait to see you in person again!

FOOD AND DRINK

Able Baker – 187 Maplewood Avenue 973-313-1133 Closed until further notice http://theablebaker.com/bakery.html

Arturo’s Osteria & Pizzeria – 180 Maplewood Avenue 973-378-5800 Open from 11:30 – 8:00 pm Call in orders only and credit cards are processed over the phone. Guests call when they are outside and they will bring it to you. http://www.arturosnj.com/

Bagel Chateau –180 Maplewood Avenue 973-762-1707 Closed until further notice. http://www.bagelchateau.com/

Baker Street Market – 96 Baker Street 973-327-9971 Were delivering but now taking a break. Follow them on Instagram for updates. @bakerstreetmarket. Customers can also email them at [email protected] with questions. Gift certificates also available. https://www.bakerstmarket.com/

Coda Kitchen and Bar – 177 Maplewood Avenue 973-327-2247 Takeout and delivery from 4:30pm – 8:00 pm each night. All proceeds going back to our staff some of whom aren’t eligible for govt benefits. Go to their website for the latest menu or call. https://www.codakitchenandbar.com/

King’s Food Stores – 159 Maplewood Avenue 973-761-4092 Open for business with some restrictions. There is an updated CEO letter on the website that can be referenced. https://kingsfoodmarkets.com/info

Maplewood Wine & Liquor – 3 Highland Place 973-763-6377 Open Monday to Saturday 10:30 am – 7:30 pm and Sunday 12:00pm – 6:00pm. Curbside pick-up for customers. Call ahead. http://www.maplewoodwineliquor.com/

Mt. Fuji Sushi – 166 Maplewood Avenue 973-378-8336 Closed until further notice http://www.mountfujisushi.com/

Palmer’s Sweetery – 1 Highland Place 973-378-2027 Closed until further notice https://www.sweetsavorypalmers.com/

Restaurant Lorena’s – 168 Maplewood Avenue 973-763-4460 Open for takeout only, Tuesday through Sunday 11:30-7pm. Menu is posted on their website and menu items change daily. https://restaurantlorena.com/restaurant-lorenas/menu/take-out-menu/

Sprout – 181 Maplewood Avenue 973-761-1549 Closed until further notice https://iheartsprout.com/

St. Jame’s Gate – 167 Maplewood Avenue 973-378-2222 Open Monday-Thursday, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Friday – Sunday, 12 noon – 8 pm. Call for take out of food and alcohol, wine, beer etc. Specials on the website: http://stjamesgatepublickhouse.com/

Strawberry Fields – 147 Maplewood Avenue 973-763-3313 Open for take out or delivery through Uber Eats: Customers can email them at [email protected] with any questions if they cannot be reached by phone.

The Cassidy – 160 Maplewood Avenue 973-762-5433 Closed until further notice. https://www.thecassidy.net/

Village Coffee – 164 Maplewood Avenue 973-762-6660 Open 7:00 am – 3:00 pm. Take out but call in first, or delivery. Uber Eats: https://www.ubereats.com/new-jersey/food-delivery/village- coffee/uoYy4hOOS3yCkPfpbAQrXg Door Dash: https://www.doordash.com/store/village-coffee-shop-maplewood-113840/en-US Web: villagecoffee164.com

Village Trattoria – 2 Inwood Place 973-761-7711 Closed until further notice http://villagetrattoria.com/

Village Wine Shop – 163 Maplewood Avenue 973-763-3778 open for curbside pickup and deliveries. Monday to Friday: 12:00pm – 7:00 pm, Sat: 10:30am – 7:00 pm and Sun: 12:00pm – 6:00pm. Customers can call or email at [email protected] to place an order. https://villagewineshopnj.wixsite.com/villagewineshop

Wild Ginger – 175 Maplewood Avenue 973-378-8822 Closed until further notice http://wildgingernj.com/menu.html

RETAIL/SERVICES

A Paper Hat – 94 Baker Street 862-250-3129 Closed to the public but hours of operation are Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10:30am – 3:00pm. Deliveries made each of those days after 3:00 pm. Custom curating product/projects with their customers. Offering kits that are pre-made by some great brands. Call to discuss your needs. Information about what age, gender, types of things they like to do will help you find the right items. They can also help you stock up on general supplies. Offering curbside pick up or local delivery. https://www.apaperhat.com/

Abby Haliti Salon – 160 Maplewood Avenue 973-327-2201 Closed until further notice. Posting updates on Instagram @abbyhaliti where people can follow to stay updated. Guests can text 917-915-0456 or email [email protected] Allow 24 hour response time. Guests can also DM via Instagram @abbyhaliti. https://www.abbyhaliti.com/

Anthony Garubo Salon – 174 Maplewood Avenue 973-762-1212 Closed to the public but clients can order products and gift cards online via the website. Free local delivery or ground shipping. How people can contact the salon: Leave a message at the main number, text 973-762-1212, or email [email protected] Management team is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10am – 1pm. https://anthonygarubosalon.com/

BCB Bank – 156 Maplewood Avenue 201-823-0700 The Maplewood branch is temporarily closed. However, customers may visit the branch in South Orange at 200 Valley Street. LOBBY HOURS Mon-Fri: Open By Appointment Only Saturday and Sunday: Closed DRIVE-THRU HOURS Sunday: Closed Mon-Fri: 9am – 4pm Saturday: 9am – 12pm Sunday: Closed

Brave Floral – 87 Baker Street 973-761-0026 Closed to the public but web shop is open 24/7. USPS Ground shipping and limited local deliveries available. Email [email protected] for questions. https://www.bravefloral.com/

City Workshop Men’s Supply – 92 Baker Street 973-577-2013 Closed to the public but OPEN 24/7 online. Spring/Summer 2020 inventory in stock. We can ship items and we can deliver local items. At this time no curbside pickup is available. Customers are encouraged to order gift cards (no expiration date, no fees) for future use also. https://cityworkshopmsc.com/

Clawson Architects and Cabinets – 145 Dunnell Road 973-943-7517 Open by virtual appointment. While the building department is closed, this is a good time to work on plans and pricing sets as contractors will be more available to turn around bids/pricing estimates. And ready to work when “construction season” starts. Currently none of our manufacturers for cabinets have cut production. https://www.clawsonarchitects.com/

Hopscotch at Home – 174 Maplewood Avenue 973-327-3227 Great selection of baby and children’s apparel and gifts. Offering online shopping through the website and free delivery in the MAPSO area. Hit “free delivery” at checkout. Call to discuss your needs or email [email protected]. Can send pics of items for customer review. Gift cards also available on SOMA General Store website. https://hopscotchathome.com/

Inspired Garden – 155 Maplewood Avenue (upstairs) 973-986-1603 Delivery only. Virtual face time shopping appointments. Call for more info. https://theinspiredgarden.com/

Jerry Rose Floral & Event Design – 176 Maplewood Avenue 973-762-1085 Shop is closed but contact them to arrange for spring plantings..outdoors and safely distanced. http://www.jerryrose.com/

Kimaya Kama – 168 Maplewood Avenue 973-762-2385 Closed to the public but open online via their website. Online store being updated daily. Free gift wrapping and local, no contact delivery. If you wish to purchase items you see on Facebook or Instagram, email [email protected] Gift cards available at SOMA General Store: https://somageneralstore.com/vendors/kimaya-kama/ Kimaya Kama website: http://www.kimaya.com/

KoKoRo – 172 Maplewood Avenue 973-378-7988 Closed until further notice.

Maker + Muse – 170 Maplewood Avenue 973-313-2722 Closed to the public but open online. At this time, they are offering local (20 mile radius) contact-free porch drop offs and also shipping via the USPS. Select your shipping option on our website. Gift certificates for future use can be purchased at SOMA General Store website: https://somageneralstore.com/product/gift-certificate-3/ Maker + Muse website: https://www.maker-muse.com/

Maplewood Mercantile (a collective of merchants) – 145 Dunnell Road Salvage Style in the Maplewood Mercantile is posting daily finds on Instagram @salvagestylenj. DM with your email address to purchase via Shopify invoice. They are sanitizing items, packing, and doing doorstep delivery within 5 miles of Maplewood for free! Items can also be picked up, by appointment. Call 201 921-5112 or email [email protected]. https://www.maplewoodmercantile.com/

MEUS – 98 Baker Street 908-991-6387 Brick & mortar shop temporarily closed to the public. Taking online orders. SOMA residents choose local delivery and they’ll deliver your goodies to your door. No delivery fee. Orders must be received by 2pm in order to qualify for next day delivery. (Excluding weekends and holidays) Live in NJ but not in South Orange or Maplewood? Spend $50 and up and first class shipping is free! Out-of-state friends, business as usual, we’ll continue shipping as long as USPS/UPS keep running! Stay connected: Instagram + Pinterest @meusshop https://meusshop.com/

Perch Home – 9 Highland Place 973-821-4852 Perch Home is offering contactless local delivery and is shipping goods. Customers can shop products from their facebook and Instagram accounts as well as their website. They can also call and make purchases over the phone. instagram handle is @perchhome. Facebook is: https://www.facebook.com/PerchHome/ Giftcards also available for purchase on the SOMA General Store website: https://somageneralstore.com/ Perch Home website: https://perchhome.com/

Photobooth Studios/Carl Ellis Photography – 9 Highland Place 973-762-6463 Online orders for retouching and restoration only…headshots, portraits, scanning, restoration, and retouching. One stop photography. Email to [email protected] http://www.carlsphotobooth.com/home

Relic Vintage – 101 Baker Street Closed until further notice

Sarah Gee Interiors (inside Maplewood Mercantile) – 145 Dunnell Road 917-575-0215 Sarah Gee Interiors is working remotely on current projects and only taking on new e-design projects until further notice. People can email me for more information. http://sarahgeeinteriors.com/

The GenWealth Group, 6 Inwood Place 973-761-0400 The GenWealth Group is open, but for the health and safety of our team, we are going to a staggered schedule where only 2 or 3 of us are here at a time property distanced in the building (the rest work from home). http://www.thegenwealthgroup.com/

Toy Division – 101 Baker Street 973-913-4932 Our new website is stocked with crafts, coloring items, puzzles, building toys, play and pretend and much more to keep the little ones busy. They are offering FREE SAME DAY DELIVERY ON ORDERS OVER $50 For Maplewood, South Orange and Millburn. Order must placed before 2pm to get same day delivery. All orders received after 2pm will be delivered the following day. Use discount code FREESHIPPING at check out. We will drop your item(s) on the front door and text you that your delivery has arrived. Ps: we are adding new products every day. www.toydivisionshop.com

Victory Salon – 1 Durand Road (at the train station. Formerly Staynd Color) 973-313-3100 Closed to the public but taking orders for gift cards and product. http://www.victoryhairsalon.com/

Village Barber – 167 Maplewood Avenue 973-763-4710 Closed until further notice. Check website for updates. https://villagebarbersnj.com/

Wilding (inside Maplewood Mercantile) – 145 Dunnell Road 347-325-3309. Text preferred. Wildling @ Maplewood Mercantile is open for online business and will invoice and deliver for free in the Maplewood-SO-Millburn area. Products can be viewed on Instagram at @wildling.earth or through the website. For orders, customers can DM or email to [email protected]. https://www.atlasbotanicus.com/

[words] Bookstore – 179 Maplewood Avenue 973-763-9500 Closed to the public but continues to offer direct to home shipping from their website. http://www.wordsbookstore.com/

CLASSES/LESSONS/HEALTH & WELLNESS

Baker Street Yoga – 97a Baker Street 973-761-7272 Online classes: https://www.bakerstreetyoga.com/online-classes Clients can pay $50 for 2 weeks, unlimited access. Live Stream classes with regular class package. Clients can sign up at https://www.bakerstreetyoga.com/schedule

ChaiseFitness Maplewood -178 Maplewood Avenue 973-996-2063 Offering daily live streaming classes via Zoom. They have a fluctuating schedule. Check out IG or email them for more information on streaming schedule and how to sign up. Zoom streaming sessions are $12 There are also daily upload workout videos on Instagram @chaisefitnessnj and their YouTube channel, ChaiseFitness Maplewood. Videos are free for everyone. Gift cards available online or by email at [email protected] https://chaisefitness.com/nj/

Geralyn’s Art Studio – 103 Baker Street 973-275-1966 The art studio is closed until further notice. Asking students to keep paining and send their drawings/paintings to be posted on social media. https://geralynsartstudio.com/

In Tune Music School – 155 Maplewood Avenue (upstairs) 973-913-4791 Offering online lessons. Call or check out their website. Also follow them on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/intunemaplewoodnewjersey/ And like them on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/intunemaplewood/ https://www.intunemaplewood.com/

Little Bee Learning Center – 187 Maplewood Avenue 201-685-0944 Closed but some of class instructors are offering online classes for their programs. Check the website for more info or call for details. http://www.littlebeelearningstudio.com/

Maplewood Karate – 97 Baker Street 973-996-8066 Closed to the public but classes are held virtually. Streaming live classes. Current students can get in on the action by going through the contact us button on the web site. New students can also sign up on the website. A uniform will be delivered to new student’s home. maplewooddojo.com http://www.maplewoodkarate.net/

Renew Integrative Health – 163 Maplewood Avenue 973-763-0200 Curb side pick-up and free local SOMA delivery. Carries an extensive assortment of vitamins, supplements, and self-care items. Offering a full schedule (M-F) of video and phone doctor appointments and video and phone visits with Nurse Practitioner. They remain here for you! http://www.renewdirection.com/