New Local Business ‘The Rolling Bagel’ Delivers Tasty Bagels To Your Home

A new local business is now delivering hearty bagels on most weekends in South Orange and Maplewood. After years of experimenting with home-milled flours and recipes, local resident Charles Hammer was encouraged by his family to start a business out of their home.

What’s special about The Rolling Bagel’s bagels? “Our community has an incredible variety of foods with incredible flavors,” Hammer said. “If you enjoy food with flavor, our bagels are for you.”

The Rolling Bagel joins a growing home baking movement that started when New Jersey became the last state to legalize home bakeries recently.

Bagel lovers are enthusiastic. “This pumpernickel everything bagel is amazing – would put it up against any NYC bagel place,” a recent customer wrote.

The Rolling Bagel uses flour home milled from wheat berries and barley malt combined with a sourdough leavener to give the bagels a slightly wheaty flavor, more similar to a country bread from a good local bread shop. “They’re flavorful, but they’re not sour,” Hammer said.

“My picky ridiculous kids all loved it despite it being slightly darker and having more flavor than a traditional plain bagel,” wrote another customer.

The effort is a family affair, with Mom as the Chief Distribution & Packaging Officer, one daughter as Chief Shaping Officer and the other as the Master of Weights & Divisions.

The Rolling Bagel has plain, everything and sesame bagels on a regular basis, plus pumpernickel, cinnamon raisin, salt and the newest addition of rainbow on a rotating basis.

About Charles Hammer

Originally from Nebraska, land of corn and cows, Charles wandered around aimlessly after getting a bachelor’s in journalism until he met his wife, Sandra, originally from Hoboken. She convinced him of the wonder of New Jersey while living in Jersey City for 10 years. They moved to Maplewood to further raise and educate their two daughters. Charles has spent most of his career in digital products but secretly learned the ways of wheat between meetings and by taking bread baking classes.